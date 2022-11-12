WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cold temperatures to start the morning with lows dropping into the teens and 20s statewide. Wichita dropped to 15 degrees this morning between 5:30-6:00am under clear skies and light winds. Sunshine today with a northwest wind will allow temperatures to warm up above freezing with highs in the 40s for most of Kansas. Wind gusts from 20-30 mph through the midday. High pressure moves across Kansas tonight, creating light winds and another cold morning Sunday. Lows dropping into the teens and 20s statewide.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO