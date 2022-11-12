Read full article on original website
Crews respond to house fire in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson firefighters arrived at the home on Wednesday to find smoke and flames shooting through the roof. Crews attacked the fire from outside the home, located at 409 W. 6th Avenue, before going inside to fight the blaze. The fire department said the home was being...
Colder Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that colder weather is on the way Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will fall into the teens to near 20. Afternoon highs will only make it to near 30 degrees. This will make it the coldest high temperatures since February. A north breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.
Weekend warming trend coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather has been around all week, but it’s about to change over the weekend as we expect a return to move November-like temperatures. If you are planning any early Thanksgiving travel, the weather will be rather quiet throughout much of the Plains. Skies...
Week of Nov. 21: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs related to the Energy Sector. MONDAY: Mobile Repair and Calibration Technician | Alltite, Inc. | Wichita | $20-$24 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12192579 | Qualifications: • One to three years of technical or mechanical work experience • High school graduate • Valid State Driver’s license and clean driving record with ability to travel • Ability to lift 50 lbs. without aid, ability to lift 20 lbs. • Proficient in Microsoft Office products | Alltite, Inc. has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
Slow warming trend through the weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cold temperatures to start the morning with lows dropping into the teens and 20s statewide. Wichita dropped to 15 degrees this morning between 5:30-6:00am under clear skies and light winds. Sunshine today with a northwest wind will allow temperatures to warm up above freezing with highs in the 40s for most of Kansas. Wind gusts from 20-30 mph through the midday. High pressure moves across Kansas tonight, creating light winds and another cold morning Sunday. Lows dropping into the teens and 20s statewide.
Veterinarian, OBGYNs help deliver baby chimp at Sedgwick County Zoo
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mom Mahale and baby Kucheza, which means “play” in Swahili, were reunited at the Sedgwick County Zoo on Thursday. It was the first time the two had been together since his birth on Tuesday. Mahele, a chimpanzee, had been in labor since 8:30 a.m....
Scheduled power outage to impact Mulvane residents, businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scheduled maintenance to a substation comes with notice of a planned power outage during overnight hours, late Thursday night into early Friday morning that will impact the City of Mulvane. With the scheduled maintenance to the El Paso Substation, the City of Mulvane advised residents and...
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
Kansas' Opioid Settlement
The Winfield community is mourning the loss of a man who brought life to the stage and showed how to make the most of life. Some of the teachers will start as soon as January, others in August. Colby getting $108M grant for new hospital. Updated: 22 hours ago. On...
Baby chimp’s birth ‘a miracle,’ Sedgwick County Zoo says
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is calling the birth of a baby chimpanzee a miracle. The nationally-renowned zoo in Wichita credits its staff, including veterinarians and zookeepers for Kucheza’s successful birth and helping him survive through his first couple of days until he could be reunited with his mother.
Sedgwick County Commission votes to recognize Juneteenth as paid holiday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County commissioners on Wednesday approved Juneteenth as a recognized paid holiday. For Sedgwick County employees, the newly recognized holiday replaces Presidents Day. The county said it surveyed all of its employees and nearly 83% said they supported having Juneteenth (June 19) as a paid holiday....
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
TSA provides guidance on how to travel with Thanksgiving food
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of one of the busiest weeks of the year for travel, the TSA is working to make clear what is and what is not allowed when it comes to what’s in the luggage of millions of Americans who will be flying to visit family for Thanksgiving.
Vote canvass for midterm election underway in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The final process to solidify election results from the Nov. 8 midterm election is underway in Sedgwick County. With the vote canvass, Sedgwick County leaders confirm results that then go to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office. From there, the state board of canvassers will certify the results by Dec. 1.
Wichita Public Schools holds ‘signing day’ for new teachers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district held a signing day on Friday for new teachers. Nearly 20 teachers signed an open contract committing themselves to Wichita Public Schools. The contract guarantees them a certified teaching position when they’re ready to start. “We really wanted to honor those...
Sedgwick County Zoo announces name for newborn chimp
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 17: The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the name of its newborn chimp born Tuesday, Nov. 15. On Thursday, the day the newborn was reunited with his mother, Mahale, the zoo announced the baby’s name is Kucheza (koo-CHAY-zuh), which means “play” in Swahili.
Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages from homes in Derby and Maize on Wednesday. Online jail records showed Anthony Estrada, 30, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of misdemeanor theft. Police released photos on Tuesday showing someone taking packages from...
Suspected DUI driver charged in couple’s death on N. Wichita interchange
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of driving under the influence when his truck hit two people working to change a tire on the side of a highway, faced his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court where he heard charges against him in connection with the couple’s deaths.
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run at Arrowhead Stadium, arrested for shooting in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of striking a Wichita man with a vehicle, killing him last October at Arrowhead Stadium, faces charges in Linn County, Kan. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Thomas Weyer earlier this month in a connection with a case involving shots being fired at an occupied vehicle. The incident happened on Nov. 1.
Experts predict steady home prices in Kansas despite fears of falling elsewhere
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an interesting 2022 for homebuyers. This summer, mortgage rates shot up leading to softening demand. Boone Downing with Keller Williams said he just sold a home in west Wichita. Despite rising interest rates, it took him less than a week to sell. Three days to be exact.
