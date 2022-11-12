Read full article on original website
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports
Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
Look: Analyst Names Most "Hostile" Fanbase In College Football
They don't call it Death Valley for nothing. On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast shared its tier list of the most hostile fanbases in college football and the LSU Tigers were at the top. The pod's reasoning: "LSU does not have a true rival, so their fans just hate...
brproud.com
LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Co-Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and Flau’jae Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after helping lead LSU to a 3-0 start to the season. Reese is a Co-Player of the Week with Vanderbilt’s Ciaja Harbison....
LSU RB Josh Williams Signs NIL Deal With Louisiana Attorney
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan expands his line-up of student-athlete partners after signing a NIL deal with Tigers running back Josh Williams. Born and raised in Texas, Williams attended Houston’s Kinkaid High School, where he played on the baseball, basketball and football teams. Despite his diverse athleticism, football has long played a key role in Williams’ life. Williams, whose father is former Oakland Raiders running back, Jermaine Williams, knew that he was destined to play and excel in the sport.
LSUSports.net
LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA
BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
postsouth.com
If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
State of the LSU Linebacker Room
It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
brproud.com
Delta adds roundtrip flight to Atlanta for SEC championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to play in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3. The game is happening in Atlanta inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For those that want to go to the game, Delta Airlines has added a round trip...
brproud.com
LSU Goes Over 100 In Third-Straight Game; defeats WCU, 107-34
BATON ROUGE – For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
Photo Shows Umpire in Lafayette Towering Over Coaches [PHOTOS]
I wouldn't argue with him. A baseball reporter for D1Baseball, Kendall Rogers, Tweeted out a photo from the UL and LSU baseball scrimmages over the weekend in Lafayette and you can see that one umpire towered over everyone else. As the coaches and umpires came together at home plate prior...
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
q973radio.com
LSU Golden Band Receives Grammy Nomination
LSU fans are riding high these days, and for good reason. Your LSU Tigers are positioning themselves for a shot at the College Football Playoffs. However, that’s not what we’re celebrating in this article, believe it or not, we’re focusing on the band at the football games, not the players or the team. The LSU Golden Band from Tigerland has achieved a great feat this week, and we believe they deserve just as much praise for their accomplishment as the team we all know and love.
Football player injured in University of Virginia shooting from Baton Rouge: report
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was […]
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Positive changes to LSU are leaving the humanities behind
If there’s anything members of the LSU community can agree on, it’s that our school has a lot of problems. Any number of them – decrepit buildings, insufficient research funding, low employee pay or Title IX scandals, just to name a few – would be reason enough bemoan the sorry state of what is supposed to be Louisiana’s educational (and athletic) pride and joy.
