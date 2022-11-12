ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports

Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
brproud.com

LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and Flau’jae Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after helping lead LSU to a 3-0 start to the season. Reese is a Co-Player of the Week with Vanderbilt’s Ciaja Harbison....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magic 1470AM

LSU RB Josh Williams Signs NIL Deal With Louisiana Attorney

Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan expands his line-up of student-athlete partners after signing a NIL deal with Tigers running back Josh Williams. Born and raised in Texas, Williams attended Houston’s Kinkaid High School, where he played on the baseball, basketball and football teams. Despite his diverse athleticism, football has long played a key role in Williams’ life. Williams, whose father is former Oakland Raiders running back, Jermaine Williams, knew that he was destined to play and excel in the sport.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Delta adds roundtrip flight to Atlanta for SEC championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to play in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3. The game is happening in Atlanta inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For those that want to go to the game, Delta Airlines has added a round trip...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Goes Over 100 In Third-Straight Game; defeats WCU, 107-34

BATON ROUGE – For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
BATON ROUGE, LA
q973radio.com

LSU Golden Band Receives Grammy Nomination

LSU fans are riding high these days, and for good reason. Your LSU Tigers are positioning themselves for a shot at the College Football Playoffs. However, that’s not what we’re celebrating in this article, believe it or not, we’re focusing on the band at the football games, not the players or the team. The LSU Golden Band from Tigerland has achieved a great feat this week, and we believe they deserve just as much praise for their accomplishment as the team we all know and love.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Positive changes to LSU are leaving the humanities behind

If there’s anything members of the LSU community can agree on, it’s that our school has a lot of problems. Any number of them – decrepit buildings, insufficient research funding, low employee pay or Title IX scandals, just to name a few – would be reason enough bemoan the sorry state of what is supposed to be Louisiana’s educational (and athletic) pride and joy.
BATON ROUGE, LA

