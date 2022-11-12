ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Indiana

By Eddie Marotta
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTHlo_0j8gQZgq00

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just completed a huge bounce-back victory over Indiana, in a wire-to-wire dominant performance. The Buckeyes controlled the game in all three phases from the start, and had key contributions from multiple players in the game. C.J. Stroud, Miyan Williams, and Marvin Harrison Jr. led the way for the offense, and Lathan Ransom and Tommy Eichenberg flashed on the defensive end.

As the snow fell in Columbus, the hits kept coming for the Buckeyes on the injury front. Running back Miyan Williams was carted off the field in the first half and did not return in the game. Xavier Johnson and Dallan Hayden showed promise, both scoring touchdowns in the game. Ohio State also continued to increase C.J. Stroud’s workload on the ground, and the collective effort netted an impressive 340 team rushing yards.

Watch LIVE OR ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day and several Buckeyes players address the media following Ohio State’s blowout win over Indiana.

