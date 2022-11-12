Jordan Anthony Light, 28, of Houston, Mo., passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. Jordan was born on June 20, 1994, in Searcy, Ark. Mr. Light grew up in Rolla, Mo. He enjoyed skate boarding, music, movie nights with his sisters, and riding in fast cars. He was always the life of the party with his humor and was always looking at the positives in life. He truly enjoyed playing with his nephews.

