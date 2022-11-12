Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Hunters kill 2,285 deer since Saturday in Texas County, figures show
Texas County began Wednesday in second place in the annual deer harvest in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported. The season began Saturday. Hunters in the county have harvested 2,285 deer. The breakdown shows: Antlered bucks (1,173), button bucks (211) and does (901). Leading the state is Franklin County...
houstonherald.com
Rain to change to snow in Texas County, Ozarks, Weather Service says
The National Weather Service said rain will change to light snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. The snowfall amounts will remain light. However, some minor travel impacts are possible, the National Weather Service said. It said residents should remain weather aware and stay up on the forecast for any changes.
houstonherald.com
Agencies search for missing hunter
UPDATE: Authorities said Tuesday morning that there were no new developments in locating the man. A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old male who was reported missing when he failed to return from hunting. The search operation is underway in Carter County, near...
KTLO
West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road
A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after the truck she was riding in hit several farm animals wandering in the middle of the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit a few cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.
Mountain Grove apartment condemnation sheds light on problems
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Tenants at a Mountain Grove apartment complex are facing more than just the changing temperatures. After living in the dark for several weeks, many tenants now face homelessness after the city condemned the building. The City of Mountain Grove has condemned The Studios after a fire knocked out the power to […]
houstonherald.com
Woman arrested after clocked at high rate of speed in Texas County
A New Mexico woman driving at a high rate of speed was arrested early Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Allizon A. Motta, 24, was charged with traveling more than 26 miles per hour over the speed limit and having no valid operator’s license. She...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage hits the road to face Lebanon in class 5 state quarterfinals
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage beat Republic on Friday to claim the district title for the first time since 2019. The Tigers are 10-1 and enter the next round of the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak. They’ll travel to Lebanon for the class 5 state quarterfinals this Saturday.
houstonherald.com
Man hurt when vehicle strikes deer
A Bucyrus man sustained moderate injuries Monday night when his vehicle struck a deer on Highway 38 about seven miles west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2007 Ford Sport Trac driven by Russell L. Garrison, 71, struck the animal. Garrison was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Mary Tune
Services for Mary Tune, 91, of Summersville, are 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Bradford Funeral Home. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time on Monday. Internment will be in Oakside Cemetery. Send an online condolence. Services are under the card of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
kjluradio.com
Two Crawford County women charged after two pounds of meth found in Steelville home
Two Crawford County women face multiple charges after a search warrant is served at a home in Steelville. Joann Weller, 39, of Steelville, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Gaghen, 39, also of Steelville, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
houstonherald.com
Theft investigated at Houston apartment, traffic citations issued
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Jessica Mitzel, 35, of 111 Redbud Drive in Houston, was issued citations on Oct. 29 for driving while intoxicated-drugs, driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on Redbud Drive at about 8:55 p.m. Oct. 29.
Laclede Record
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
houstonherald.com
JORDAN ANTHONY LIGHT
Jordan Anthony Light, 28, of Houston, Mo., passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. Jordan was born on June 20, 1994, in Searcy, Ark. Mr. Light grew up in Rolla, Mo. He enjoyed skate boarding, music, movie nights with his sisters, and riding in fast cars. He was always the life of the party with his humor and was always looking at the positives in life. He truly enjoyed playing with his nephews.
houstonherald.com
HHS volleyball coach steps down
The Houston High School volleyball program is on the market for a new leader. Head coach Loran Richardson announced last week that the 2022 season would be her last in the position. Richardson shared the news at the monthly Houston school board meeting. “It was a tough decision but the...
houstonherald.com
Provisional ballot results released for Texas County voting
Provisional ballots were cast in last week’s election in Texas County. In many cases, the voter didn’t have adequate paperwork, such as a photo identification, but still were able to vote a provisional ballot. They were counted after the election. Here are the results:. U.S. Senate: Eric Schmitt...
houstonherald.com
The holidays begin at the library
“In November, people are good to each other. They carry pies to each other’s homes and talk by crackling woodstoves, sipping mellow cider. They travel very far on a special November day just to share a meal with one another and to give thanks for their many blessings – for the food on their tables and the babies in their arms.”
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
houstonherald.com
Woman reports door kicked in, weapon stolen
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on Nov. 7 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Piney Drive residence at Bucyrus. The officer made contact with a 64-year-old man and 46-year-old woman there who said they...
houstonherald.com
HHS hoops squads set for seasons
TIGERS: Inexperienced players will play major roles. For the Houston High School boys basketball team to have a successful 2022-2023 season, several newcomers are going to have to do some big things. “We’ve got good kids and they work hard,” said head coach Jim Moore, “but we’re just young. Our...
houstonherald.com
MARY LOIS GOODIN TUNE
Mary Lois (Goodin) Tune, the daughter of Charles and Liddie (Lancaster) Goodin, was born Oct. 2, 1931, at her home in Texas County and passed away at Mountain View Healthcare, surrounded by her family on Nov. 9, 2022, making her age 91 years. She was united in marriage to Lester...
