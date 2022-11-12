Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Elver Community Neighborhood Center teams up with Second Harvest Good Bank to share Thanksgiving baskets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it has been hard for people to get food on the table. The Elver Community Neighborhood Center held a Thanksgiving basket drive from their parking lot. Community Engagement Specialist Takela Harper said the staff filled bags with various foods, including turkeys.
nbc15.com
Little John's cooking Thanksgiving dinner
A pair of studies released this fall show a troubling trend in Wisconsin: Domestic violence homicides are on the rise across the state. Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 Sunday to honor their area veterans. 3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon.
nbc15.com
SSM Health hospital celebrates staff heritage through art display
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison celebrated workers from around the world Monday through an interactive art display. In the spirit of its “Mission and Heritage Week,” SSM Health partnered with local artist Mike Lroy to create an art display to represent the mix of backgrounds in its staff coming together.
Stateline Area Resources for Families in Need During the Holidays
If your family needs help this holiday season, there are resources available to you in the Stateline! We’ve put together a list of resources for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you need a meal for Thanksgiving, there are several places where you can receive one. Rockford: A free Thanksgiving meal...
Daily Cardinal
Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison
With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
captimes.com
Student homelessness grows in Madison
In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
captimes.com
12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving
Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable
Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area
Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
nbc15.com
Join in the Social Media Blitz | Download posters here
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Join the Blitz and help attack hunger in southern Wisconsin. On Wednesday, the Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz begins with the goal of filling social media pages with vital reminders about what too many people in our community are forced to face every day: Food Insecurity.
Here’s what Thanksgiving turkeys cost at Rockford’s major grocery stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means shoppers who haven’t snagged a turkey yet are starting to get pressed for time. And because of the avian bird flu, supplies across the country are down by 2%, which means prices are are up slightly. Last year, the average price was about […]
nbc15.com
Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans
Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth and Blackhawk Technical College announce scholarships to benefit students in health care
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin-Mercyhealth and Blackhawk Technical College announced Tuesday a new scholarship program that will assist students who are seeking careers in health care. Mercyhealth said the scholarships will be awarded to students in one of five programs in the health care field. The scholarships, named the Mercyhealth...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
nbc15.com
Snowplow operators ask public for safe driving ahead of snow
nbc15.com
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
nbc15.com
New study shows a rise in domestic violence homicides
Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 Sunday to honor their area veterans. 3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon. Runners were on the go around the state Capitol Sunday morning for this year’s Madison Marathon. Southern Wisconsin Boy Scouts bring back...
“Things might’ve been different’: Monroe mom has ‘Got Your Back’ through suicide prevention app
There’s no one fix to ending depression and anxiety, Teri Ellefson knows this but she refuses to give up hope, after the death of son by suicide she’s using an app to make an impact.
Judge issues no-stalking order against Rockford third grader
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford father says he hopes a no-stalking order issued against an elementary school student will be enough to protect his daughters. Duwayne Peters went in front of Judge Randy Wilt last week after he says a third grader physically assaulted his 8-year-old daughter. “He’s threatened to kill her,” Peters said. “Then, […]
nbc15.com
DNR encourages hunters to participate in Deer Donation Program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to participate in their Deer Donation Program. The DNR’s Deer Donation Program asks hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to help stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season. The program helps support residents in need throughout the state.
