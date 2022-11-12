ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Little John's cooking Thanksgiving dinner

A pair of studies released this fall show a troubling trend in Wisconsin: Domestic violence homicides are on the rise across the state.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

SSM Health hospital celebrates staff heritage through art display

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison celebrated workers from around the world Monday through an interactive art display. In the spirit of its “Mission and Heritage Week,” SSM Health partnered with local artist Mike Lroy to create an art display to represent the mix of backgrounds in its staff coming together.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison

With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Student homelessness grows in Madison

In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving

Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
MADISON, WI
Q985

The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area

Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Join in the Social Media Blitz | Download posters here

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Join the Blitz and help attack hunger in southern Wisconsin. On Wednesday, the Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz begins with the goal of filling social media pages with vital reminders about what too many people in our community are forced to face every day: Food Insecurity.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans

Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

New study shows a rise in domestic violence homicides

Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 Sunday to honor their area veterans. 3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon. Runners were on the go around the state Capitol Sunday morning for this year's Madison Marathon.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DNR encourages hunters to participate in Deer Donation Program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to participate in their Deer Donation Program. The DNR’s Deer Donation Program asks hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to help stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season. The program helps support residents in need throughout the state.
WISCONSIN STATE

