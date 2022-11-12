Read full article on original website
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegalsLauren JessopTexas State
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake
The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Packers revisionist history shows they could have had Travis Kelce, Cooper Kupp, and more
The Green Bay Packers are notoriously conservative with trades and free agents, but their missed opportunities in the NFL Draft are the most heartbreaking. Long before Tom Brady decided to leave New England, the Patriots developed a problem. Despite his ability to select secondary stars in later rounds and identify...
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Hall of Famers for every NBA franchise: The Early Teams
The first part of a multi-episode series from the Over & Back NBA history podcast looks at each franchise’s Hall of Fame players. The Over & Back Classic NBA Podcast starts a brand-new series where hosts Jason Mann and Rich Kraetsch discuss each & every Hall of Fame player to have played for a particular franchise.
Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, keys, predictions, and more
The Miami Heat are hitting the road, coming off a, 113-112, thriller of a win against the Phoenix Suns, as they head over the border to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Heat are looking to play spoilers this game, as they look to end the Raptors’ home-winning streak.
Justin Verlander has several teams other than Astros on his list
Justin Verlander might ultimately re-sign with the Astros, but the veteran ace is going to maximize his earnings in free agency. Houston Astros fans hoping for a quick resolution to Justin Verlander’s free agency are set to be disappointed. The 39-year-old right-hander knows other teams are interested in his services and is set to turn that leverage into a lucrative contract.
3 Likely changes headed for this Miami Heat squad if they are to compete
14 games into the Miami Heat’s season but about a week before the Thanksgiving benchmark, it’s too many games to call analysis preemptive but not far enough along to freak out, unless you’re the Los Angeles Lakers. Regardless, the East is looking like it might be even...
MLB insider believes resurgent favorite could return to Cardinals
An MLB insider thinks the Cardinals can reunite with another fan favorite who is having a resurgence at the plate. According to The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Matt Carpenter reuniting with the St. Louis Cardinals could be a possibility. Rosenthal noted it was his speculation and not based...
