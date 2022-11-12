ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WECT

Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the injury of a Wilmington Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Nov. 11. The traffic stop was initiated, according to the WPD, because of a vehicle that didn’t have its registration displayed near the 2400 block of Market Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Updated: 7 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 10 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers. Two...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges

A Jacksonville man was sentenced on November 2, 2022 to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Lee Graham, 31, who has three prior state drug trafficking convictions, pleaded guilty to the federal charges on August 4, 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dog dies in New Hanover County house fire, kittens rescued

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that tore through a home on Gordon Road. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone, an ambulance at a gas station across the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Woman killed in Sampson County house fire

ROSEBORO, N.C. — A woman was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Sampson County. Before 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Microwave Tower Road, where a woman in her 60s was found dead. The fire appears to be accidental but is under investigation, officials said.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Candlelight memorial service to honor victims of violent crime

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington has invited the community to a candlelight memorial service on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Now in its 27th year, the service will honor and remember victims of violent crime throughout southeastern North Carolina. First Presbyterian Church is located at...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Corvette Driver Killed In High Speed Crash

SAMPSON COUNTY – A Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Sampson County killing the driver and injuring the passenger. On Saturday at 1:44 a.m., Trooper W.L. Silance of the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision with one fatality on Timothy Road (SR1620) near the intersection of Wesley Road (SR1620).
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One dead from single-car crash in Sampson County

DUNN, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash in Sampson County on Saturday morning. The wreck occurred in the 7100 stretch of Timothy Road and involved one car. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor. An emergency call was made around 1:30 a.m. The...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.
WILMINGTON, NC

