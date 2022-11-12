ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Mountaineers Take Down Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) finally beat the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5) 23-20 Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KULxb_0j8gP4cb00

Oklahoma took its opening drive down to the WVU 38-yard line picking up yards in chunks before the Mountaineer defense bowed up a force a 54-yard field goal attempt that came up well short.

The game remained scoreless heading into the second quarter until Oklahoma constructed a nine-play 75-yard drive before settling for a 32-yard field goal to give the Sooners a 3-0 edge.

The Sooners extended their lead late in the second quarter after receiver Marvin Mims Jr. broke free down the left sideline 67 yards to the WVU 12. Then, running back Eric Gray found the endzone from 12-yards out as Oklahoma held a 10-0 lead.

Sam James provided the Mountaineers with good field position on the kickoff with a 42-yard return to bring the ball to midfield.

Backup quarterback Garrett Green made his second appearance and orchestrated the two-minute drive, getting the bulk of the production with a 33-yard scamper before punching it in from five yards out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RTsU_0j8gP4cb00
Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) celebrates with teammates after running the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

On the extra point, the snap was bobbled then picked up by Billy Bowman for the two-point conversion and the three-point sing gave the Sooners a 12-6 lead heading into halftime.

Greene would lead the Mountaineers on their second touchdown on their second offensive possession of the second half. Greene and the Mountaineers pounded the Sooners on the ground before he hit Bryce Ford-Wheaton on the fade from eight yards away and WVU grabbed its first lead of the game 13-12.

Oklahoma answered on the ensuing possession with Eric Gray capping a seven-play 59-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run, and the Sooners two-point conversion was good to grab the seven-point lead.

Garrett Greene and the Mountaineer off would again respond. It would take a fake punt on fourth and four from their 34 with Sam James coming across taking the snap and pushing the ball up field for five yards. Then, James squirted free in the secondary and Greene hit found for a 35-yard pass and catch. Green capped off the drive with a tough 11-yard touchdown run to even the game at 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VBIk_0j8gP4cb00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Greene put together one final drive for the Mountaineers after Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit hit his 46-yard attempt off the right upright.

Facing a fourth and three at the OU 39, Bryce Ford-Wheat took the wide receiver screen five yards for the first down as the Mountaineers began to run down the clock for kicker Casey Legg game-winning chip shot from 25 yards out as the Mountaineers beat Oklahoma 23-20.

Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
