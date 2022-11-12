ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Nebraska

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jB6Mp_0j8gP2r900

Michigan is expected to win by a ton against the Huskers, so some big things are going to have to happen. Blake Corum is basically expected to score at least two touchdowns now and Will Johnson is likely going to play a lot.

1. Blake Corum will rush for at least 150 yards and two touchdowns

It's pretty much a given and a lock that Corum will eclipse the 100-yard mark and find the the end zone. I'm taking it up a notch and saying that he'll get at least 150 yards and score twice against a bad Nebraska team in the cold, wet snow.

2. JJ McCarthy will throw for less than 200 yards

On the flip side, McCarthy hasn't hit the 200-yard mark in three weeks and it's going to be even tougher in the cold and snow today. Throw in the fact that U-M should be able to run the ball against Nebraska at will and I don't see McCarthy airing it out much.

3. Colston Loveland will have at least three catches

With Luke Schoonmaker out, freshman Colston Loveland is going to get a lot of run. The talented rookie has been playing a good bit all season in Erick All's absence, but with both All and Schoonmaker out today, Loveland is going to play a lot. He might not have a huge day, but he'll have a handful of targets and make a few catches.

4. Will Johnson will intercept another pass

Johnson proved last week that with opportunity comes production. He started in Gemon Green's absence and did the most with his snaps. He picked off his first pass in a Michigan uniform and looked good running it back. He also graded out well and was not beaten during the game against Rutgers. If he's out there a good bit today, he'll get another one.

5. Jake Moody will make a 45+ yard field goal

The elements are no match for The Sledgehammer. We've talked a lot about how the fans don't really ever want to see Moody on the field, but if he's out there, it's likely going to result in points. Today, with some inclement weather, I see a drive stalling and Moody getting his chance to boot one through from a ways out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Blake Corum Is Elite And So Is Michigan's Defense

Michigan hosted Nebraska over the weekend and once again, dominated its opponent. After pitching another shutout in the second half, Michigan moved to 10-0 by beating the Huskers 34-3. Here are the things worth looking at when dissecting the game snap by snap. PFF Top Performers (15 Snap Minimum) Offense.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral

Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan all-time football results: Who leads the series?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Michigan will face off on the football field once again on Nov. 26 in what could be one of the biggest meetings in the history of The Game. The upcoming matchup will be the 117th between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series, 59-51-6, with the Wolverines winning the most recent matchup in 2021, 42-27, in Ann Arbor.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen

Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Reveals Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction

Michigan must worry about Illinois before going to Columbus for an enormous matchup against Ohio State. Illinois is no pushover. Despite losing their last two games, the No. 21 Fighting Illini are 7-3 this season while ceding just 12.5 points per game. However, ESPN's FPI still sees the Wolverines as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To New Top 25 Rankings

It's hard to believe, but we're already one week into the 2022-23 college basketball season. The latest college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday and it featured minimal changes. The top five still consist of North Carolina, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, and Baylor. Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas,...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth

It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Freeman guides No. 18 Notre Dame back from 0-2 start

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Freeman started his first full season as Notre Dame coach with a stumble and a fall. Losing at No. 2 Ohio State was understandable. Losing the home opener to Marshall and sliding from preseason No. 5 to out of the rankings in the first two weeks of the season was not. And losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner with a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 2 only made matters worse. The Fighting Irish have responded to the precarious moment by winning seven of eight — all with a new quarterback, Drew Pyne. “It could have unraveled after Marshall,” Pyne said.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU

On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking

ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College basketball coaches rankings: Kansas' Bill Self headlines CBS Sports' Top 25 And 1 list

College basketball's 2022-23 season is here, and it is still a little strange to tune into a Duke game and not see Mike Krzyzewski on the bench. A sideline shot of Villanova feels incomplete without Jay Wright. It is clear there is a changing-of-the-guard at the top of college basketball's coaching hierarchy. The CBS Sports college basketball team rated the Top 25 And 1 coaches in the country, and the retirements of some Hall of Famers made the exercise very complicated.
ARIZONA STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy