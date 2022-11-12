ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss

The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football

Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
ESPN Releases New College Football Power Rankings Top 25

ESPN has updated its college football power rankings top 25 following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season. Following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season, the Worldwide Leader updated its power rankings top 25 poll. The Worldwide Leader has Georgia at No. 1, with Ohio State coming in at...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Most Impressive Teams From Week 11

Following a week where most college football behemoths handled their business, Kirk Herbstreit gave recognition to less heralded programs. The color commentator and College GameDay analyst highlighted his top team performances from Week 11. For the most part, he eschewed the usual suspects expected to dominate on a weekly basis.
Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI

CHICAGO (AP) Elijah Weaver's 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night. Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win

Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
