College Basketball World Stunned By Top 15 Upset On Sunday
A top college basketball team in the SEC lost in stunning fashion on Sunday. Tennessee, who won its opening game against Tennessee Tech last Monday, fell to Colorado on Sunday afternoon after the latter lost to Grambling by nine on Friday. The Vols were up by two at halftime before...
CBS Sports
Michigan State's upset of Kentucky days after losing to Gonzaga shows why Tom Izzo schedules tough games
Armed with what amounts to a lifetime contract, plus a team he likes despite it not being as talented as some of his best, Tom Izzo scheduled this season in a way most other high-major coaches would never. Gonzaga on a ship? Sure! Kentucky in Indianapolis? Book it! Villanova at...
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football
Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Clemson takes College Football Playoff spot in latest bowl projections
Oregon loses its place in the College Football Playoff field in this week's bowl projections, opening the door for Clemson to make the field.
Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Saturday's Game At Maryland
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media for roughly an hour on Tuesday afternoon to recap the 56-14 win over Indiana and preview Saturday’s game at Maryland. More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | TCU Might Be the Only...
CBS Sports
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
College basketball games today: ’22-’23 season underway
With the new college basketball season finally underway, stay in the know on the college basketball games today with our
College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions
The College Football Playoff selection committee will announce the latest rankings tonight at 9. Let's take a look at some of the possible movement.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
ESPN Releases New College Football Power Rankings Top 25
ESPN has updated its college football power rankings top 25 following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season. Following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season, the Worldwide Leader updated its power rankings top 25 poll. The Worldwide Leader has Georgia at No. 1, with Ohio State coming in at...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Most Impressive Teams From Week 11
Following a week where most college football behemoths handled their business, Kirk Herbstreit gave recognition to less heralded programs. The color commentator and College GameDay analyst highlighted his top team performances from Week 11. For the most part, he eschewed the usual suspects expected to dominate on a weekly basis.
CBS Sports
Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI
CHICAGO (AP) Elijah Weaver's 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night. Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit
Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win
Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Top 2023 uncommitted prospects
With only weeks until the Early Signing Period, many of the nation’s top recruits have announced their commitments. At the moment though, 12 of the top 50 and 17 of the top 100 prospects in the 2023 On3 Consensus are uncommitted. As the clock winds down until the third...
CBS Sports
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale places $500K bet on Houston to win NCAA Tournament
Just days after collecting the largest sports betting payout in history, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is at it again. On Tuesday, McIngvale placed a $500,000 bet on the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars currently have 10-1 odds, so...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
