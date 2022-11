Ange Altenhofen’s Braille Series, Occupation: Coax, Coddle, and Caress. Des Moines Art Center, Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m., Free. Touch is widely considered to be the most intimate of the five senses, one that has been highly politicized and rationed through the COVID-19 pandemic. For a long time, the general public wasn’t able to be physically caring with many of their loved ones, regardless of the need: a hug, a backrub, a kiss, sitting across the table and speaking over coffee.

