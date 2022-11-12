6 photos show why Queen Elizabeth declared 1992 a 'horrible year'

Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech on the 40th anniversary of her reign in London, England, in November 1992. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

In 1992, Queen Elizabeth II gave a speech at a celebration of her 40th year on the throne.

"The Crown" season 5 devoted episode 4 to the Queen's famous "annus horribilis" speech.

Here are 6 photos showing what happened in what the Queen dubbed as a year of "worldwide turmoil and uncertainty."

Queen Elizabeth II delivered her infamous "annus horribilis" speech at Guildhall in London in November 1992. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

On November 24, 1992, Queen Elizabeth II gave a speech at Guildhall in London, England, celebrating her 40th year on the throne.

In the now-famous speech, the Queen references 1992 as her "annus horribilis" or "horrible year."

"1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure," she said, referencing her personal battles, including multiple strained marriages in the royal family and the fire at Windsor Castle.

"Indeed, I suspect that there are very few people or institutions unaffected by these last months of worldwide turmoil and uncertainty," the Queen continued.

Netflix's "The Crown" season 5 breaks down the Queen's horrid year. Episode 4, appropriately titled "Annus Horribilis" takes a deeper look at the Queen's ruby jubilee speech and foreshadows the tumult to come within the royal family.

A photograph of Windsor Castle on fire on November 20, 1992. Tim Graham/Getty Images

On November 20, 1992, a fire broke out at Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.

Windsor Castle is a favorite property of the royal family and serves as the Queen's final resting place .

According to The Royal Collection Trust a "faulty spotlight" set a curtain ablaze, causing the expansive fire just days before the Queen's "annus horribilis" speech. 115 rooms were destroyed in the fire per the charity's website.

Per the documentary "Windsor Castle: After the Fire," it took seven fire and rescue services, and 225 firefighters more than 15 hours to contain the flames.

The castle's restoration was completed in 1997, according to the trust.

Then-Prince Charles addresses a state banquet in Seoul, South Korea November 1992. Princess Diana Archive/Stringer/Getty Images

"The Crown" season 5 opens with a Sunday Times poll that suggested the public wanted then-Prince Charles to ascend the throne while Queen Elizabeth was still alive.

In January 1990, a Sunday Times poll found that nine out of 10 people felt 'mostly' or 'very' favorable about the Queen's monarchy, according to Town & Country . BBC reporter Hugh Montgomery described the poll as a "blandly positive piece."

In Netflix's fictionalized series, a scene depicts then-Prince Charles holding a secret meeting with then-prime minister John Major about replacing the Queen after a Sunday Times poll shows the UK's dissatisfaction with the monarchy. The episode, titled "Queen Victoria Syndrome," touched on the idea of an outdated monarchy resistant to change.

All parties involved have denied that such a meeting ever took place.

Major spoke out in October about the fictitious plot to The Guardian via a statement. "It should come as no surprise that this is complete and utter rubbish," a spokesperson for Major told the outlet.

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their last official trip together to the Republic of Korea in November 1992. Tim Graham/Getty Images

In December 1992, Princess Diana and Prince Charles legally separated amidst scandal and alleged infidelity.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles tied the knot in July 1981. A year later, they welcomed their firstborn son, Prince William. In 1984, Prince Harry was born. After years of marital issues, the two filed for separation in 1992.

The New York Times reported that the Royal Palace took "pains" to convey the split was "amicable," despite rumors that both Diana and Charles partook in extramarital affairs.

In November 1992, an "intimate transcript of a 1989 phone call " between Charles and ex-girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles was released to the public, Insider reports. The then-Prince infamously said "I'll just live inside your trousers or something," in the leaked phone calls.

Two years later, in 1994, Prince Charles publicly admitted to having an affair with Camilla during an interview with documentarian Jonathan Dimbleby , Insider reports. That same year, it was speculated that Princess Diana wore the iconic "revenge dress" in response to Charles' interview.

In August 1996, Charles and Diana officially filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage. The divorce was followed by Diana's tragic death in August 1997 . The Princess died in a car accident in Paris, France.

Pregnant Princess Anne walks alongside her then-husband Mark Phillips in May 1981. Tim Graham/Getty Images

After years of marital strain and alleged infidelity, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips legally divorced in April 1992.

Princess Anne and Phillips were married in November 1973 and share two children, Zara and Peter. The royal couple announced their separation in 1989 after love letters between Princess Anne and Commander Timothy Laurence were leaked to the tabloid The Sun, according to Town & Country.

Anne and Phillips were officially divorced in April 1992.

Princess Anne went on to marry Laurence later that same year. Since Anne was a divorcee, she could not remarry in London and although The Church of England did permit divorce, it did not permit remarrying, according to the History Channel. Anne and Laurence held their intimate ceremony in Balmoral, Scotland.

In "The Crown," the Queen was hesitant to sign off on Anne and Laurence's marriage so soon after her divorce, causing a rift between the mother and daughter in the series. In reality, the Queen was in attendance at the Balmoral ceremony and signed off on the matrimony.

Prince Andrew and then-wife Sarah Ferguson at a fashion show in Ontario, Canada in July 1987. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

In March 1992, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson filed for separation. In August 1992, Ferguson's cheating scandal made national headlines.

The Duke and Duchess of York got married in 1986 and have two children together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. After six years together, they legally separated.

Though they had already filed for separation in early 1992, tabloids shared photos of Ferguson's alleged infidelity in August of that year. In the leaked photos, Ferguson's "financial advisor" could be seen sucking and kissing her feet while they vacationed in St. Tropez, The Washington Post reported.

The couple officially divorced in 1996. Though Ferguson remained iced out from the royal family for years, she is reportedly back on good terms with them. She detailed the scandal and her royal relationships in her 2011 memoir "Finding Sarah: A Duchess's Journey to Find Herself."