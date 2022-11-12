ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

6 photos show why Queen Elizabeth declared 1992 a 'horrible year'

By Pauline Villegas
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pil27_0j8gOppk00
Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech on the 40th anniversary of her reign in London, England, in November 1992.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

  • In 1992, Queen Elizabeth II gave a speech at a celebration of her 40th year on the throne.
  • "The Crown" season 5 devoted episode 4 to the Queen's famous "annus horribilis" speech.
  • Here are 6 photos showing what happened in what the Queen dubbed as a year of "worldwide turmoil and uncertainty."
On November 24, 1992, Queen Elizabeth II gave a speech at Guildhall in London, England, celebrating her 40th year on the throne.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itLzG_0j8gOppk00
Queen Elizabeth II delivered her infamous "annus horribilis" speech at Guildhall in London in November 1992.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

In the now-famous speech, the Queen references 1992 as her "annus horribilis" or "horrible year."

"1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure," she said, referencing her personal battles, including multiple strained marriages in the royal family and the fire at Windsor Castle.

"Indeed, I suspect that there are very few people or institutions unaffected by these last months of worldwide turmoil and uncertainty," the Queen continued.

Netflix's "The Crown" season 5 breaks down the Queen's horrid year. Episode 4, appropriately titled "Annus Horribilis" takes a deeper look at the Queen's ruby jubilee speech and foreshadows the tumult to come within the royal family.

On November 20, 1992, a fire broke out at Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhQwB_0j8gOppk00
A photograph of Windsor Castle on fire on November 20, 1992.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Windsor Castle is a favorite property of the royal family and serves as the Queen's final resting place .

According to The Royal Collection Trust a "faulty spotlight" set a curtain ablaze, causing the expansive fire just days before the Queen's "annus horribilis" speech. 115 rooms were destroyed in the fire per the charity's website.

Per the documentary "Windsor Castle: After the Fire," it took seven fire and rescue services, and 225 firefighters more than 15 hours to contain the flames.

The castle's restoration was completed in 1997, according to the trust.

"The Crown" season 5 opens with a Sunday Times poll that suggested the public wanted then-Prince Charles to ascend the throne while Queen Elizabeth was still alive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeFGi_0j8gOppk00
Then-Prince Charles addresses a state banquet in Seoul, South Korea November 1992.

Princess Diana Archive/Stringer/Getty Images

In January 1990, a Sunday Times poll found that nine out of 10 people felt 'mostly' or 'very' favorable about the Queen's monarchy, according to Town & Country . BBC reporter Hugh Montgomery described the poll as a "blandly positive piece."

In Netflix's fictionalized series, a scene depicts then-Prince Charles holding a secret meeting with then-prime minister John Major about replacing the Queen after a Sunday Times poll shows the UK's dissatisfaction with the monarchy. The episode, titled "Queen Victoria Syndrome," touched on the idea of an outdated monarchy resistant to change.

All parties involved have denied that such a meeting ever took place.

Major spoke out in October about the fictitious plot to The Guardian via a statement. "It should come as no surprise that this is complete and utter rubbish," a spokesperson for Major told the outlet.

In December 1992, Princess Diana and Prince Charles legally separated amidst scandal and alleged infidelity.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrEIW_0j8gOppk00
Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their last official trip together to the Republic of Korea in November 1992.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Diana and Prince Charles tied the knot in July 1981. A year later, they welcomed their firstborn son, Prince William. In 1984, Prince Harry was born. After years of marital issues, the two filed for separation in 1992.

The New York Times reported that the Royal Palace took "pains" to convey the split was "amicable," despite rumors that both Diana and Charles partook in extramarital affairs.

In November 1992, an "intimate transcript of a 1989 phone call " between Charles and ex-girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles was released to the public, Insider reports. The then-Prince infamously said "I'll just live inside your trousers or something," in the leaked phone calls.

Two years later, in 1994, Prince Charles publicly admitted to having an affair with Camilla during an interview with documentarian Jonathan Dimbleby , Insider reports. That same year, it was speculated that Princess Diana wore the iconic "revenge dress" in response to Charles' interview.

In August 1996, Charles and Diana officially filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage. The divorce was followed by Diana's tragic death in August 1997 . The Princess died in a car accident in Paris, France.

After years of marital strain and alleged infidelity, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips legally divorced in April 1992.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErTBU_0j8gOppk00
Pregnant Princess Anne walks alongside her then-husband Mark Phillips in May 1981.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Anne and Phillips were married in November 1973 and share two children, Zara and Peter. The royal couple announced their separation in 1989 after love letters between Princess Anne and Commander Timothy Laurence were leaked to the tabloid The Sun, according to Town & Country.

Anne and Phillips were officially divorced in April 1992.

Princess Anne went on to marry Laurence later that same year. Since Anne was a divorcee, she could not remarry in London and although The Church of England did permit divorce, it did not permit remarrying, according to the History Channel. Anne and Laurence held their intimate ceremony in Balmoral, Scotland.

In "The Crown," the Queen was hesitant to sign off on Anne and Laurence's marriage so soon after her divorce, causing a rift between the mother and daughter in the series. In reality, the Queen was in attendance at the Balmoral ceremony and signed off on the matrimony.

In March 1992, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson filed for separation. In August 1992, Ferguson's cheating scandal made national headlines.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHFpa_0j8gOppk00
Prince Andrew and then-wife Sarah Ferguson at a fashion show in Ontario, Canada in July 1987.

John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of York got married in 1986 and have two children together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. After six years together, they legally separated.

Though they had already filed for separation in early 1992, tabloids shared photos of Ferguson's alleged infidelity in August of that year. In the leaked photos, Ferguson's "financial advisor" could be seen sucking and kissing her feet while they vacationed in St. Tropez, The Washington Post reported.

The couple officially divorced in 1996. Though Ferguson remained iced out from the royal family for years, she is reportedly back on good terms with them. She detailed the scandal and her royal relationships in her 2011 memoir "Finding Sarah: A Duchess's Journey to Find Herself."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Meghan Markle's Christening Dress For Prince Louis Broke Royal Protocol—But We Think It Was So Chic

When looking back at Meghan Markle‘s most stunning style moments, it’s hard to forget her olive green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis’ 2018 christening ceremony. In light of Markle’s latest 2022 “Archetypes” podcast episode in which she discussed her Nigerian heritage, many royal fans are remembering iconic outfits of hers that centered around the color green (with green and white being the two colors on the Nigerian flag).
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Rejected Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Inappropriate' Request To Live In Windsor Castle

It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's egos inflated quite a bit after they tied the knot in 2018. When the two became husband and wife, Queen Elizabeth II gifted the pair Frogmore Cottage, one of the properties on the grounds of royal family's iconic Windsor Castle — however, an insider claimed the couple wasn't satisfied with the offering.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly Nixing Longstanding Royal Traditions While Planning King Charles III’s Coronation

King Charles III’s official coronation on May 6, 2023 is going to be much more modern, thanks in large part to Prince William. The Prince of Wales reportedly is taking planning for his father’s coronation very seriously and wants the ceremony to reflect the royal family’s updated values, cutting all of the “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” elements from the coronation.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Elle

What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?

Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Insider

Insider

665K+
Followers
36K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy