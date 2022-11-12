Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Anthony 'TJ' Mays II found buried in a lot in the Hough neighborhood Sunday
Sunday, the search for Anthony Mays II ended when his body was found in a lot in the 1600 block of E. 85th Street in the Hough Neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Glenville’s goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
Cleveland area native Timothy Broglio elected new president of US Conference of Catholic Bishops
BALTIMORE — Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services, a Cleveland Heights native who oversees Catholic ministries to the U.S. armed forces, was elected Tuesday as the new president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Broglio, 70, was elected from a field of 10 candidates. He will succeed...
Cleveland Clinic could be at forefront of trend of hospitals charging for patient messages
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients send to their provider is either a cash grab or a logical business decision to compensate physicians for their time. Clinic patients, health experts and patient advocates offered differing views Tuesday of the...
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
Mayor Justin Bibb names executive director of Police Accountability Team
According to a news release from the City of Cleveland Tuesday, Mayor Justin Bibb announced the leader and executive director of the Police Accountability Team as Dr. Leigh R. Anderson.
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
Fox 19
Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo coming to Cleveland in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three time Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist Lizzo announce today she will be making her way to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 12. Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Lizzo was crowned “Entertainer of the Year” in 2019 by both...
In Greater Cleveland, Federal COVID Relief for Criminal Justice Goes Mostly to Pay Police
So far, a fraction of ARPA spending is on long-term violence prevention.
‘It’s disgusting’: Rat population growing in downtown Cleveland
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
Former MLB star Yasiel Puig, who played in Cleveland in 2019, to plead guilty to lying about illegal gambling
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Yasiel Puig, a former major-league outfielder who played briefly in Cleveland in 2019, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements after he was accused of lying to federal officials about making illegal bets on sporting events. The U.S. Department of Justice...
Man found in OH with missing Cleveland girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
Cleveland Clinic will begin charging for some MyChart messages beginning Nov. 17
MyChart allows patients to have conversations with their medical providers for a myriad of reasons. Beginning Nov. 17, certain messages will come with a cost, according to Cleveland Clinic.
Abandoned Cleveland: Plans underway for Sidaway Bridge
It is a hidden bridge to nowhere that has an interesting place in Cleveland history.
Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Annie Todd relishing new role: Game Changers interview with 3News' Dave Chudowsky
CLEVELAND — On Sept. 12, Annie Todd was sworn in as the new deputy chief of Cleveland police, replacing Joellen O’Neill after the 30-year veteran retired. Raised in Cleveland and a graduate of St. Joe’s, Todd has spent the past 21 years protecting and serving the city of Cleveland.
Endangered species, traffic concerns could hold up Akron housing project
A 65-acre piece of property owned by the city of Akron could become home to retail and housing, but debate over a possible endangered species in the habitat could hold up the project.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're on the westside, you should visit this restaurant in Rocky River. Customers highly recommend getting a bowl of their lobster bisque, which many say is among the best in the area. Other recommendations include the fire-grilled salmon (which comes with brussels sprouts, bacon, sweet potato hash, and tarragon cream), twin Maine lobster tails (which comes with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and drawn butter), and surf and turf, which consists of twin filet medallions, a lobster tail, mashed potatoes, and asparagus. If you have room for something sweet, check out the vanilla bean crème brulee (which comes with raspberry coulis and berries) and flourless chocolate torte.
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and Fashionable
Aspiring Models Kylan and KeesCourtesy of Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn (Designed by The Brown Report Newspaper ) Summit County, OH. - Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn are aspiring male models seeking to make a difference in the fashion world through walking the runway, print, commercials, billboards, and high fashion. In their early 20s, the young men strive to become nationally known for their swag, style, and sophistication. Although the stories are similar, the young men's uniqueness keeps them booked for modeling gigs on the weekend.
cleveland19.com
$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
Comments / 1