Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Glenville’s goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Fox 19

Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo coming to Cleveland in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three time Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist Lizzo announce today she will be making her way to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 12. Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Lizzo was crowned “Entertainer of the Year” in 2019 by both...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're on the westside, you should visit this restaurant in Rocky River. Customers highly recommend getting a bowl of their lobster bisque, which many say is among the best in the area. Other recommendations include the fire-grilled salmon (which comes with brussels sprouts, bacon, sweet potato hash, and tarragon cream), twin Maine lobster tails (which comes with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and drawn butter), and surf and turf, which consists of twin filet medallions, a lobster tail, mashed potatoes, and asparagus. If you have room for something sweet, check out the vanilla bean crème brulee (which comes with raspberry coulis and berries) and flourless chocolate torte.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and Fashionable

Aspiring Models Kylan and KeesCourtesy of Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn (Designed by The Brown Report Newspaper ) Summit County, OH. - Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn are aspiring male models seeking to make a difference in the fashion world through walking the runway, print, commercials, billboards, and high fashion. In their early 20s, the young men strive to become nationally known for their swag, style, and sophistication. Although the stories are similar, the young men's uniqueness keeps them booked for modeling gigs on the weekend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
CLEVELAND, OH

