WBTV
Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter is canceling all side dishes on pre-order for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in the Harris Teeter Holiday Dinners. They are still accepting orders for turkeys, hams and prime ribs only, and they are crediting customer VIC cards $50.
qcnews.com
HOLIDAY WOES: About 5K Harris Teeter Thanksgiving pre-ordered meals impacted over ‘quality concerns’
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Harris Teeter announced on Tuesday it’s pulling some side items from its Thanksgiving pre-ordered holiday meals. The Matthews-based grocery store confirmed with Queen City News it is voluntarily removing the side items from the holiday meals due to quality concerns. BE THE FIRST...
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
wccbcharlotte.com
Elf On The Shelf Has A New Challenger “Ranch on A Branch”
Ranch on a Branch, by Hidden Valley, encourages families to move a bottle of the dressing from place to place. The original supervisor, Elf on a Shelf, is said to be one of Santa’s helpers who keeps kids on good behavior. The festive toy can be bought on Hidden...
Fourth Ward Holiday Sip & Stroll In Charlotte
Fourth Ward Holiday Sip & Stroll In Charlotte
wccbcharlotte.com
Subway Unveiling Vending Machines
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– If you love subs, there is a new cool way to enjoy one. Subway is unveiling vending machines that allow you to buy pre-made sub sandwiches. The machines will be installed in places like college dorms and airports. The machines will respond to verbal orders. Vending machines aren’t new to Subway. The company has been selling sandwiches this way since 2020 at casinos and airports.
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Rocky!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Rocky! Rocky is 2 years old and loves to play! He does well on car rides and is vocal. Help Rocky find his forever home!. If you are interested in...
charlottemagazine.com
Fresh Take: The Penguin Drive-In’s Dilworth Reboot
Few Charlotte restaurants ever earned the grubby cachet of The Penguin Drive-In, a humble hole in the wall in Plaza Midwood that opened in 1954. For 60 years, The Penguin served mammoth burgers and fried pickles, even through the neighborhood’s rough years in the 1980s and ’90s. When it closed for good in 2014 after a flurry of lawsuits and family squabbles, longtime regulars mourned their beloved greasy spoon.
WBTV
Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’ episode, $10K grand prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sound of victory. The Charlotte food truck ‘Another Food Truck’ is owned and operated by chef Anthony Denning, who won on an episode of ‘Chopped’ this month and took home a $10,000 grand prize.
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gen Z and Millennials say “No” to Happy Hour
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Happy Hour isn’t so happy for Gen Z and and younger millennials. A new employment report shows that a healthy work life balance is more important to younger generations than grabbing a drink after hours with coworkers. Younger generations also say when they do go out...
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County’s Salvation Army Is A ‘One Stop Shop’ For Helping Homeless Residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Bringing help directly to people in need is the goal of the Salvation Army’s ‘ One Stop Shop’. ” Instead of asking people to come to us at all of our different agencies we’re coming directly to them,” Community resource advocate Robert Kellogg said.
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Church Reaching Families Who Lost Loved Ones To Violence During Holiday Season
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Inside Genesis Church is a ministry of giving. From the clothing closet to their Thanksgiving food box giveaway, Pastor Johnny Bright said they want to help those in need. ” We feed literally tens of families with turkeys and dressing and all of the good stuff...
wccbcharlotte.com
NC Health Systems Restrict Visitation For Children
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– N.C. Health systems hope new restrictions will help stop the spread of RSV here at home. Across the country, cases are on the rise. Now, children 12 years old and under are no longer allowed to visit family members in the hospital. There is an exception to the rule. If a child has a family member who is dying in the hospital, the parent must schedule an appointment through a care specialist More restrictions may be put in place at other hospitals. The new restrictions went into effect this morning at 7:00 a.m.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
