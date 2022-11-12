ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Lima News

College football: Ohio State running back ranks thin

COLUMBUS — Even though Ryan Day says injuries come with the territory when you’re playing Big Ten football in November, he might never have expected to be talking about the possibility of freshman Dallan Hayden and former walk-on Xavier Johnson being big factors in the Buckeyes’ running game in their next-to-last regular season game at Maryland on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day provides update on banged-up running back situation

Ohio State looked just fine against Indiana without the services of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes won, 56-14 while rushing for an absurd 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. Most of that work was done by Miyan Williams, who accounted for 147 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging almost 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
thelaniertimes.com

Michigan vs Ohio State Predictions

With a big game coming up with the Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes. Journalists and Sport channels including ESPN, CBS, and FOX are going insane over this game as it is the biggest rivalry in sports history as it’s called the “Border war”. This game is so big that the lowest price for tickets are going as high as $550 and the most expensive tickets are skyrocketing up to $1500. With both teams running backs being absolute power houses in the BIG10. Blake Corum representing Michigan having 1,078 rushing yards and 14 tds this season. While TreVeon Henderson representing Ohio State has depressing stats of 552 rushing yards and 6 tds. Ohio State’s one up on Michigan is that Ohio State has their extraordinarily talented quarterback CJ Stroud which this season alone has 2,453 passing yards with only 4 interceptions. While on the contrast Michigan’s quarterback J.J. McCarthy has only 1,615 passing yards with only 2 interceptions. Most students at Lanier High School stated that they “believe that Michigan will win due to their talented running back”. We will see the outcome on Saturday, November 26th 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.  House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
OHIO STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Madison County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH

