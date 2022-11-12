ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Centre Daily

Players to know for Kentucky: Will Levis

The Kentucky Wildcats have been a relatively underwhelming team so far this season. After beginning the season as a top-10 team, they will almost certainly be unranked in tonight's College Football Playoff rankings. Their quarterback, Will Levis has unfortunately been a reflection of the team's disappointment. This season, The Wildcats...
LEXINGTON, KY
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Daniel Arias, Wide Receiver, Colorado Buffaloes

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues marching through the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Texans Continuing to Fall Behind Other Franchises

You may have heard this before, but the Houston Texans failed to capitalize on opportunities and lost yet another game. This time, it was a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants. Early in the season, when the team was losing games despite having fourth-quarter leads, we were hearing from coach Lovie Smith and others how close the Texans were to be a competitive squad.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Braeden Daniels, Offensive Lineman, Utah Utes

There are still 161 days and seven regular-season games left for...
UTAH STATE
Centre Daily

Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel

Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell’s Gritty Football Team Learns to Win

When key plays had to be made, it was the Detroit Lions who made them in Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears. In the Week 10 contest, the Lions shook off the late-game ugliness that has plagued them. After struggling to win close games, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell made the right moves at the right times to lead the team to its second straight win.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week

With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
MINNESOTA STATE

