Centre Daily
Players to know for Kentucky: Will Levis
The Kentucky Wildcats have been a relatively underwhelming team so far this season. After beginning the season as a top-10 team, they will almost certainly be unranked in tonight's College Football Playoff rankings. Their quarterback, Will Levis has unfortunately been a reflection of the team's disappointment. This season, The Wildcats...
Centre Daily
Kirby Smart Updates Georgia’s Injury Report Ahead of Trip to Kentucky.
Georgia's defense is once again one of the premier units in the sport, giving up just 9 touchdowns through 10 games. But as the season has worn on, the Bulldogs have seen some of their key contributors sidelined. Nolan Smith, a team leader and projected first round pick, was lost...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Daniel Arias, Wide Receiver, Colorado Buffaloes
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Jonathan Taylor Climbs Colts’ Record Book En Route to AFC Player of Week. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues marching through the...
Centre Daily
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Texans Continuing to Fall Behind Other Franchises
You may have heard this before, but the Houston Texans failed to capitalize on opportunities and lost yet another game. This time, it was a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants. Early in the season, when the team was losing games despite having fourth-quarter leads, we were hearing from coach Lovie Smith and others how close the Texans were to be a competitive squad.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Braeden Daniels, Offensive Lineman, Utah Utes
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. 2023 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land at No. 5 During In-Season Mock?. By John Shipley Sports Illustrated Jacksonville Jaguars News, Analysis and More. There are still 161 days and seven regular-season games left for...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel
Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell’s Gritty Football Team Learns to Win
When key plays had to be made, it was the Detroit Lions who made them in Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears. In the Week 10 contest, the Lions shook off the late-game ugliness that has plagued them. After struggling to win close games, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell made the right moves at the right times to lead the team to its second straight win.
Centre Daily
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Watch: ‘Crap’ Eagles Upset by 10.5-Point Underdog Commanders on ‘MNF’
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys can now come out of NFC East mourning. As stunned as the Cowboys surely are after their history-making collapse in Sunday's 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay, the Monday result in Philadelphia serves as an .... un-stun?. Yes, the NFL world is in shock after...
