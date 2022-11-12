Read full article on original website
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Centre Daily
Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Bullock Clutch as Dallas Moves to 5th in West
Despite building a 25-point lead in the first half, the Dallas Mavericks still found themselves in a close, crunch-time battle with the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup. Thanks to big-time 3s from Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock, the Mavs ultimately pulled away from...
Centre Daily
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
Victor Cruz, Tiësto celebrate Kith founder’s new Knicks role
Sounds like they had a ball. Kith founder Ronnie Fieg celebrated his new position as creative director of the New York Knicks by throwing a star-studded private dinner on Friday, an insider tells Page Six. The streetwear brand’s CEO hosted the VIP dinner at Tao Group Hospitality’s forthcoming Japanese restaurant Sake No Hana at the Moxy hotel on the Lower East Side. Notable guests at the event included Tiësto, Victor Cruz, Major Food Group co-founders Mario Carbone and Jeff Zalaznick, and artist Daniel Arsham. Also there was DJ Cassidy, Zack Bia, and Miami hospitality guru David Grutman. We’re told the dinner was an...
Centre Daily
Cavaliers-Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The last week and change has been difficult for the Cavaliers and Bucks. Both teams, still near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, ripped off more wins in a row earlier this season than many teams have on the year. Still, they are both stumbling into this Wednesday night Central Division showdown.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
Centre Daily
‘Lotta Red-Ass!’ Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
FRISCO - A 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field wasn't enough as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday. And yes, here at The Star in Frisco on Monday, the frustration is still palpable. ... some of it based on some "gambling'' that did not pay off.
Centre Daily
Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
Centre Daily
Candace Parker Announces She Plans to Play in 2023 WNBA Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Candace Parker is planning to play in the upcoming WNBA season, the Sky star confirmed to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. The 36-year-old said this past May that she was entering the 2022 campaign as if it was her last. Her contract was up at the end of the year, and now, she’s a free agent. Parker had contemplated stepping away after the ’21 title run, until her daughter asked her to play one more season.
Centre Daily
Montrezl Harrell, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers’ Backup Center Role
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the 2022-2023 NBA season started that the backup center position wouldn’t be controlled by one player. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will split time with the third-year veteran Paul Reed. Offensively, Rivers tends to lean toward...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel
Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
Centre Daily
The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Lose Ogbah for the Season
A great day for the Miami Dolphins that featured a fourth consecutive victory and taking over first place in the AFC East also included some disappointing news. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season because of an elbow injury he sustained in the second quarter of the 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, according to a league source.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Sign Falcons Ex Takk McKinley to Practice Squad
Another former member of Dan Quinn's defense is reuniting with him. The Dallas Cowboys signed Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad. ESPN was the first to report the news. McKinley, who just turned 26, was drafted in the first round by Quinn and the Falcons in 2017 and played in Atlanta until 2020.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) faced arguably their worst loss of the season this past week against the Carolina Panthers (3-7). The offensive line fell apart and the run game never truly was established in the 25-15 loss against their NFC South rival. To pile on another bad reason behind the...
Centre Daily
Players to know for Kentucky: Will Levis
The Kentucky Wildcats have been a relatively underwhelming team so far this season. After beginning the season as a top-10 team, they will almost certainly be unranked in tonight's College Football Playoff rankings. Their quarterback, Will Levis has unfortunately been a reflection of the team's disappointment. This season, The Wildcats...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Texans Continuing to Fall Behind Other Franchises
You may have heard this before, but the Houston Texans failed to capitalize on opportunities and lost yet another game. This time, it was a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants. Early in the season, when the team was losing games despite having fourth-quarter leads, we were hearing from coach Lovie Smith and others how close the Texans were to be a competitive squad.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell’s Gritty Football Team Learns to Win
When key plays had to be made, it was the Detroit Lions who made them in Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears. In the Week 10 contest, the Lions shook off the late-game ugliness that has plagued them. After struggling to win close games, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell made the right moves at the right times to lead the team to its second straight win.
Centre Daily
Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land at No. 5 During In-Season Mock?
There are still 161 days and seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of...
Freeman guides No. 18 Notre Dame back from 0-2 start
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Freeman started his first full season as Notre Dame coach with a stumble and a fall. Losing at No. 2 Ohio State was understandable. Losing the home opener to Marshall and sliding from preseason No. 5 to out of the rankings in the first two weeks of the season was not. And losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner with a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 2 only made matters worse. The Fighting Irish have responded to the precarious moment by winning seven of eight — all with a new quarterback, Drew Pyne. “It could have unraveled after Marshall,” Pyne said.
