View the original article to see embedded media. Candace Parker is planning to play in the upcoming WNBA season, the Sky star confirmed to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. The 36-year-old said this past May that she was entering the 2022 campaign as if it was her last. Her contract was up at the end of the year, and now, she’s a free agent. Parker had contemplated stepping away after the ’21 title run, until her daughter asked her to play one more season.

3 HOURS AGO