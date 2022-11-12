Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student
The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Hoosier Hysteria at La Porte
On October 19, La Porte High School (LPHS) students that are in AK Smith took a field trip to the AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City. The students showed over 200 eighth-grade girls career opportunities that they might not have originally thought to do and gave tours around the building to the incoming freshman.
This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Alcohol may be factor after semi runs red light, injures 16 in St. Ignatius hockey bus crash: police
Police believe alcohol was a factor. The truck driver, who they say was swerving and speeding before hitting and flipping the bus on its side, failed a sobriety test and was arrested.
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
95.3 MNC
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
valpotorch.com
College of business remembers, celebrates life of late faculty member
Valparaiso University is mourning the recent passing of Ana Marcella “Marcie” Sariol. Serving as an Assistant Professor of Management, Sariol had been part of the Valpo family since 2019. In her three years, she made a major impact on campus, faculty and staff, the College of Business and students.
WNDU
From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
WNDU
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan. The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the South Bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. According to the St. Joseph Charter Township...
qrockonline.com
Trucker Faces DUI Charges After Crashing Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus
A semi-truck driver from Brooklyn, New York is accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a bus carrying a hockey team from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep in Warsaw, Indiana. The suspect was arrested and is being held on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and causing great bodily harm. The crash happened Saturday night as the team was going to a hotel after competing in a hockey tournament. Sixteen students were hurt and three of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A mass for the team will be held this afternoon at the Church of the Holy Family.
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
WNDU
Free Thanksgiving turkey pickup available for Michiana families in need
(WNDU) - Our distribution list for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge is here!. Turkey distribution will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21. The turkeys are free of charge, first come first served, and while supplies last. It is limited to one turkey per household. Distribution...
abc57.com
Riley High School parent says bullying led to Friday incident where gun was brought to school
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- JT Davis-Green saw a concerning message on his son's phone Friday. The message threatened violence, saying a student would "cap" the Riley High School sophomore. "The first thing I thought about was his safety when I heard this kid carries guns," he said. Davis-Green said he sent...
panoramanow.com
Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana
Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
Michigan Man Gets Trapped In Snow-Covered Car For 8 Hours Following Crash
He was stuck in the vehicle overnight.
WNDU
Two students buy, sell handgun on school property at Rise Up Academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A gun was apparently bought and sold inside a South Bend High School last week. Police say it happened at the Rise Up Academy at 740 N. Eddy St. Rise Up is an alternative high school for students who are behind in getting the credits they need to graduate.
abc57.com
Rounds of lake effect snow
The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon ( a melting lull), followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
abc57.com
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
abc57.com
South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
warricknews.com
Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit
HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control. Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year. Coleman had sought to...
