South Bend, IN

95.3 MNC

Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student

The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
SOUTH BEND, IN
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: Hoosier Hysteria at La Porte

On October 19, La Porte High School (LPHS) students that are in AK Smith took a field trip to the AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City. The students showed over 200 eighth-grade girls career opportunities that they might not have originally thought to do and gave tours around the building to the incoming freshman.
LA PORTE, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting

A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpotorch.com

College of business remembers, celebrates life of late faculty member

Valparaiso University is mourning the recent passing of Ana Marcella “Marcie” Sariol. Serving as an Assistant Professor of Management, Sariol had been part of the Valpo family since 2019. In her three years, she made a major impact on campus, faculty and staff, the College of Business and students.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan. The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the South Bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. According to the St. Joseph Charter Township...
SOUTH BEND, IN
qrockonline.com

Trucker Faces DUI Charges After Crashing Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus

A semi-truck driver from Brooklyn, New York is accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a bus carrying a hockey team from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep in Warsaw, Indiana. The suspect was arrested and is being held on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and causing great bodily harm. The crash happened Saturday night as the team was going to a hotel after competing in a hockey tournament. Sixteen students were hurt and three of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A mass for the team will be held this afternoon at the Church of the Holy Family.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
GOSHEN, IN
panoramanow.com

Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana

Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

Rounds of lake effect snow

The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon ( a melting lull), followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night

ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit

HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control. Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year. Coleman had sought to...
GARY, IN
