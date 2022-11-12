Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss
The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 61-60 Loss vs. Appalachian State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program nearly captured their first win of the season against Appalachian State, but the game-winning layup was waived off, plummeting the Cardinals to 0-3 on the season in the process. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard Hercy Miller and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Appalachian State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Appalachian State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 15, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Louisville looking for first win, hosts App State
The Kenny Payne era of Louisville basketball has gotten off to a rugged start. Louisville has lost its first two
wdrb.com
Bellarmine men's basketball coach Scott Davenport records 400th victory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Davenport notched his 400th career win as the head coach of Bellarmine men's basketball Monday night with an 86-46 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. That milestone was news to him after the game. “Wow, I did not know that,” Davenport said holding back tears when he...
Kentucky-Louisville Set For Midday Clash in Lexington
Kickoff times have been released for the final week of the regular season in the SEC: The 2022 edition of the Governor's Cup between Kentucky and Louisville will take place at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 26, airing on the SEC Network. It will be the second midday kickoff for the Wildcats this season, ...
Kick time, TV set for Kentucky-Louisville
Kick time and TV designation is set for Kentucky's annual Governor's Cup rivalry game vs. Louisville on Nov. 26. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) and Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will kick off from Kroger Field...
Murray Ledger & Times
Whitaker inks National Letter with Bellarmine
MURRAY — Family, friends, coaches and teammates surrounded Murray High senior guard Grant Whitaker Friday in a crowded Taylor Gymnasium as he signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for the Bellarmine University Knights in Louisville next year. Whitaker ultimately decided on playing for the Knights...
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get "As Healthy A (Running Back) Room As We Possibly Can" in "Pretty Short Order"
Now two days removed from Saturday's blowout win over Indiana, Ryan Day still sounds confident that the Buckeyes will see multiple banged-up running backs return to health before the end of the season. During his weekly segment on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program Monday, Day said Ohio State needs...
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
wdrb.com
Comedian Daman Wayans Jr. gets schooled on pronouncing Louisville on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend. Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
wdrb.com
Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
WLKY.com
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
wdrb.com
Louisville social club supporting local businesses, artists celebrates first anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A social club that supports new local businesses and creators celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday. The Somebody Society held an event with around a dozen vendors at Parlour Pizza in downtown Louisville. Local designer Lexie DeLain founded the social club in hopes of bringing people together and promoting local businesses.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week
It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
Comments / 0