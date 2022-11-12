ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss

The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bellarmine men's basketball coach Scott Davenport records 400th victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Davenport notched his 400th career win as the head coach of Bellarmine men's basketball Monday night with an 86-46 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. That milestone was news to him after the game. “Wow, I did not know that,” Davenport said holding back tears when he...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kick time, TV set for Kentucky-Louisville

Kick time and TV designation is set for Kentucky's annual Governor's Cup rivalry game vs. Louisville on Nov. 26. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) and Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will kick off from Kroger Field...
LEXINGTON, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Whitaker inks National Letter with Bellarmine

MURRAY — Family, friends, coaches and teammates surrounded Murray High senior guard Grant Whitaker Friday in a crowded Taylor Gymnasium as he signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for the Bellarmine University Knights in Louisville next year. Whitaker ultimately decided on playing for the Knights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week

It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy