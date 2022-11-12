Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather Toys With YouTuber Deji Olatunji, Stops Him In 6th Round Of Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition Sunday night didn’t resemble his first four exhibitions, let alone any of his 50 professional prizefights. The legendary five-division champion clearly took it easy on social media star Deji Olatunji during their eight-round exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. London’s Olatunji, a brother of KSI, took the glorified sparring session seriously, but the inexperienced southpaw obviously couldn’t compete with even a 45-year-old Mayweather.
Chloe Watson Pumped For Return at York Hall on November 25
Chloe Watson (3-0) says she is ready to shine as the Birkenhead boxer prepares to step up in competition and take on the undefeated Spaniard Minerva Gutierrez (2-0, 1 KO) on her second York Hall appearance, as part of a night of action at London’s historic boxing venue on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5.
Liam Williams vs. Nizar Trimech Added To November 25 Card at York Hall
Liam Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) will be setting his sights on a statement win to gear up for another shot at the world title as he faces Nizar Trimech (9-3-2, 4 KOs), as he hopes for a big win in York, live on Channel 5. One of Welsh boxing’s most...
Kirstie Bavington vs. Naomi Mannes EBU Title Clash in Rotherham
Kirstie Bavington returns to action this Saturday to defend her EBU European championship against undefeated German, Naomi Mannes, at the Magna Carta in Rotherham writes Jack Heather. The 30-year-old captured the esteemed welterweight title in her hometown of Wolverhampton earlier this year when she defeated former world title challenger, Timea...
Ionut Baluta is Motivated To Knock Liam Davies Out
IONUT BALUTA HAS issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
New Opponent Sought For Arslanbek Makhmudov on Dec. 16 Show In Shawinigan, Canada
Arslanbek Makhmudov suddenly finds himself without a confirmed opponent for his next fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a new foe awaits the unbeaten heavyweight contender, who will headline a December 16 show from Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Canada. Makhmudov was originally due to face Nigeria’s Raphael Akpejiori, who—according to a breaking news report from Canada-based network TVA Sports—will instead take a regional title fight in his home country.
Arum: I Don't See Any Impediment To Getting Fury-Usyk Done Sometime Before Ramadan
Assuming Tyson Fury defeats Dereck Chisora for the third time December 3, the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion’s co-promoter cannot see anything stopping him from fighting Oleksander Usyk next. Bob Arum informed BoxingScene.com that the promotional plan is for Fury and Usyk to square off at some point late in...
BOXXER's Shalom: McCaskill and Taylor Make Most Sense For Natasha Jonas
WBO, IBF, WBC junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas is looking to face the biggest names possible in 2023. Last Saturday night in Manchester, Jonas added the IBF title to the WBO and WBC belts with a dominant ten round unanimous decision win over Marie-Eve Dicaire. Earlier this year, Jonas jumped...
Misfits Boxing: Hardy, Briggs Eyed As Replacements To Face Rahman Jr; Overtflow-Faze Temperrr Added
Overtflow will get another swing at a key member of the FaZe Clan on a show where the field has narrowed in the search for a new opponent to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in the main event. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that another influencer bout has been added to this weekend’s...
Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'
Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
Christian Mbili vs. Vaughn Alexander on December 17 at XXL Arena in France
French super middleweight Christian Mbili (22-0) meets American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1) in a scheduled ten-rounder on December 17 at the XXL Arena in Nantes (France). Mbili is ranked # 2 by the WBC. Welterweight Souleymane Cissokho (15-0) is in against South African Thulani Mbenge (19-1) in the co-feature and it...
Sunny Edwards Hopes For a Clash With Bam Rodriguez in Next Fight
Last Friday, Sunny Edwards reminded everyone why he's one of the best flyweights on the planet by seeing off his dangerous mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado. And Edwards is already lining up the next big challenge of his reign as world champion – Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Edwards, who...
Josh Warrington: I've Had One Off Night - People All of a Sudden Forget My Level!
It’s taken a while for Josh Warrington’s demeanor to change. The lovable rogue, the likeable Leeds ticket-seller, the world class featherweight known as one of the sport’s easy-going good guys now has cause to lace his words with malice. An old rival says they have personal business...
Igor Mikhalkin Will Aim For Big Fight After Stunning Dilmurod Satybaldiev
37-year-old light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin celebrated his biggest and most important victory in the last four years on Saturday evening. In Moscow, Mikhalkin stepped into the ring against favorite Dilmurod Satybaldiev in a ten round bout – and won a convincing unanimous decision. Mikhalkin was booked for the fight...
Mayweather Responds To Exhibition Criticism: 'Currency Over Legacy'
Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to live up to his sassy moniker. The Hall of Fame boxer recently collected yet another high-figure payday on the exhibition circuit, this time coming off a sixth-round stoppage of YouTuber Deji Olatunji Sunday at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Afterward, Mayweather was asked to comment on...
Janibek Alimkhanuly: I am Ready For Any Champion - Let's Fight
The script underwent some last-minute changes. Janibek "Qazaq Style" Alimkhanuly was supposed to blow out Denzel Bentley, but the London native had other ideas. Alimkhanuly made the first defense of his WBO middleweight world title with a unanimous decision (116-112 2x and 118-110) over Bentley on Saturday evening at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.
Avanesyan: I Know I'm Huge Underdog, My Aggressive Style Will Give Crawford Problems
WBO #6 welterweight contender, David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), is preparing for the toughest fight of his career, a 12-round Championship showdown with WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. Avanesyan, deep in training, talks...
