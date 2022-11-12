Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Related
Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55
The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
Astros have strong interest in stealing slugger from Yankees
The New York Yankees were unable to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the ALCS this year, and the defending World Series champions may try to further the gap between the two teams by going after one of New York’s best players this winter. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Gio after hearing Hal Steinbrenner interview: 'The Yankees are dead. They're cheap'
After hearing Hal Steinbrenner’s interview on the YES Network, Gio can only say that the “cheap” Yankees have nothing interesting about them.
Former Red Sox Player Reportedly Available Via Trade; Reunion Makes Sense
Could the Boston Red Sox bring back one of the most important members of the 2021 roster to improve an area in need of an upgrade?
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says
According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
Astros Reportedly Have Eyes Set On Big Free Agent
The Astros are going to do everything in their power to retain their status as the team to beat in the American League. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros "have identified" Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base. MLB Network...
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
Mets will look to make a trade Tuesday | Will they add a pitcher?
Time to get your teams in order. There will be a slew of trades in Major League Baseball on Tuesday as the 6 p.m. ET deadline to set reserve lists for the Rule 5 Draft looms. And the New York Mets look to be one of those teams making a move. SNY’s Andy Martino reports:
Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees
Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo is reportedly receiving a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand. In total, he will make at least $40 million. The first 2 seasons will be worth a total of $34 million. The club option is worth $17 […] The post Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer, Remains a Free Agent
This does not come as a surprise.
Marlins now run by female president, GM
The Marlins promoted Caroline O’Connor to president of business operations on Monday, effective immediately. The team said it is believed
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0