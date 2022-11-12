ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NJ.com

Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55

The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
NJ.com

Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks

Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
The Staten Island Advance

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says

According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Astros Reportedly Have Eyes Set On Big Free Agent

The Astros are going to do everything in their power to retain their status as the team to beat in the American League. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros "have identified" Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base. MLB Network...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees

Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo is reportedly receiving a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand. In total, he will make at least $40 million. The first 2 seasons will be worth a total of $34 million. The club option is worth $17 […] The post Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
