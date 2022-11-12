ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

At least 1 person hurt following crash in Vandalia

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPdZy_0j8gMsYL00

At least one person suffered injuries after a crash in Vandalia Saturday afternoon.

>>At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70

Vandalia police confirm crews were on scene, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of N Dixie Drive and Northwoods Boulevard around 2:19 p.m., according to initial scanner traffic.

Video from the scene show a red pick-up truck in the field and a jeep sustained damage.

The accident remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Crews investigate after car crashes into property in Northridge

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into the fence and deck of a home in Northridge early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the 5700 block of School Drive around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a vehicle damaging the fence and deck of a home. […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street shortly after 845 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sinclair student injured after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A Sinclair Community College student was injured after being hit by a car in Dayton Tuesday night. Crews were called to Parking Lot A on West Fifth Street around 7 p.m. to reports of a woman hit by a car. Montgomery County dispatch confirmed that one person...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Driver cited following crash

SIDNEY — Daniel A. Dohse, 56, of Houston, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a one-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday afternoon. According to the Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Dohse was traveling eastbound on state Route 705 when he drove off the left side of the roadway into a corn field. He struck a ditch on the left side of state Route 29 and overturned, coming to rest on the vehicle’s top in the grass at the intersection of state Route 29 and North Kuther Road.
HOUSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Madison County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Sunday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dayton Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Salem Avenue near Kenwood Avenue at around 7:01 p.m. At least one person was transported by medics to the...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
LEBANON, OH
peakofohio.com

Fire destroys barn in rural Logan County

A fire destroyed a barn near Logansville Monday afternoon around 1:30. The DeGraff Volunteer Fire Department, along with mutual aid from Bellefontaine, Lakeview, Maplewood, Quincy, and Indian Joint Fire District (Russells Point), responded to John Shoe’s residence on State Route 47. Hurley Excavating assisted in removing the roof of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
WDTN

One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy