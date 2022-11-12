At least 1 person hurt following crash in Vandalia
At least one person suffered injuries after a crash in Vandalia Saturday afternoon.
Vandalia police confirm crews were on scene, dispatchers told News Center 7.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of N Dixie Drive and Northwoods Boulevard around 2:19 p.m., according to initial scanner traffic.
Video from the scene show a red pick-up truck in the field and a jeep sustained damage.
The accident remains under investigation.
