At least 1 person hurt following crash in Vandalia

At least one person suffered injuries after a crash in Vandalia Saturday afternoon.

Vandalia police confirm crews were on scene, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of N Dixie Drive and Northwoods Boulevard around 2:19 p.m., according to initial scanner traffic.

Video from the scene show a red pick-up truck in the field and a jeep sustained damage.

The accident remains under investigation.

