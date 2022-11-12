Read full article on original website
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
IGN
Best PlayStation Early Black Friday Deals: Today's Top PS5 Offers
Black Friday sales are already getting started this week, and there are already got some impressive deals to check out for PlayStation owners. We've already got discounts for SSDs, video games, headsets, and more, so check out all our favourite early PS5 Black Friday deals just below here. Remember, Black Friday deals are just getting started, so make sure you're following @IGNDeals on Twitter for instant deal updates, and bookmark your favorite IGN Black Friday pages to make sure you don't miss a thing.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
IGN
Xbox Put Its Streaming-Only Console On Hold Due to High Costs
Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Speaking to The Verge (and spotted by VGC), Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft couldn't create a streaming-only console it could sell for a cheap enough price. Spencer hoped to sell Project Keystone for around $99 to $129, and even though Microsoft takes a hit on every console it sells, the streaming-only machine simply cost too much.
Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best early offers on consoles, games and bundles
Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just around the corner, and, for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsThe...
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year
The nominations for the highly anticipated 2022 edition of The Game Awards have finally arrived, with strong favourites in God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West. The Geoff Keighley-led event takes place on Thursday, December 8 at the Microsoft Theater with the who's who of gaming. Alongside the...
IGN
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Founders Edition Review
Following last month’s launch of the $1,599 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, a graphics card meant largely for professional use, today the new generation of GPUs has finally arrived for the slightly less wealthy crowd of PC gamers in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Founders Edition, which launches tomorrow for $1,199. That means the entry point for the RTX 40-series’ lofty performance claims and frame-generating DLSS 3 has come down at least a bit. We’re still at the beginning of this new GPU generation, but so far the RTX 4080 is a strong showing.
IGN
WizKids Reveals Life-Sized Pseudodragon Familiar Statue
WizKids has reavealed the next collectible in its line of life-sized statues, the next entry in its "Familiars" line (following the debut Quasit demon earlier this year). The new is a Pseudodragon. The creature is a popular choice of magical familiar for mages - afterall, who wouldn't want a dragon that's roughly the size (and in some cases, temperment) of a housecat?
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Says Delaying Starfield Release Date to 2023 Was the "Right Thing"
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has opened up about the company's divisive decision to delay its upcoming RPG, Starfield, into 2023. Originally, Starfield was slated to launch in early November 2022 and was going to be Microsoft's major first-party title going into the holidays. Unfortunately, this didn't play out as intended, which was a disappointment to a number of Xbox fans. And while Xbox's holiday lineup is now much more sparse as a result, Spencer still believes that it was wise to push Starfield back.
ComicBook
PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises
PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — Pilgrim's Landing Collectibles Guide
Here's where to find all of the collectibles in Vanaheim's Pilgrim's Landing region in God of War: Ragnarok. Pilgrim's Landing is one of the smallest sub-regions in God of War: Ragnarok. Located in Vanaheim, it's composed of a small beach and a stone fortress in the middle of the River Delta area, and you'll likely come here during the Freya's Missing Peace Favor after visiting Freyr's Camp. There are four collectibles in this location.
TechRadar
Pokemon needs a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-scale reinvention
Pokemon needs a renaissance. The pocket monsters themselves are a visual delight, and the intricate choice-driven battle system continues to provide all sorts of meaningful decision points for players. But the series’ formula is beginning to show its age. Every three years, a new mainstream Pokemon title is released....
IGN
Best Steam Deck Accessories 2022
The Valve Steam Deck is close to perfect all on its own, especially if you invest in one of the ultra-fast SSD models. But even this cutting-edge handheld console can benefit from accessories that’ll make the gaming experience even better. The Steam Deck doesn’t come with a docking station...
IGN
Black Friday Deal: The HP Reverb G2 Is Now $100 Cheaper Than the Oculus Quest 2
For Black Friday, HP has just lowered the price of its HP Reverb G2 headset to only $299, a massive $300 price drop from its original $599 MSRP. That's now $100 cheaper than the base model Meta Quest 2 and is now the VR headset to get for the budget conscious. The HP Reverb G2 is also well known to be one of the best headsets you can get right now for sims like racing games and Microsoft Flight Simulator.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass to Get Gungrave G.O.R.E, Dune: Spice Wars, and More in Nov 2022 as Microsoft Shares Its Transparency Report for Gaming
'Tis that time of the month when Xbox Game Pass unveils its lineup of games joining the popular subscription service for the second half of the month. Kicking things off, Game Pass users might want to remember that Jumpship's Somerville and Obsidian's Pentiment is currently available to download on cloud, console and PC as a Day One title. Furthermore, November 2022 will see other Day One launches and previews, starting off with Dune: Spice Wars, which will be playable on PC tomorrow.
NME
‘Dragon’s Dogma’ and ‘Devil May Cry’ director Hideaki Itsuno “felt let down” by PlayStation 3 hardware
Dragon’s Dogma and Devil May Cry director Hideaki Itsuno has said that he “felt let down” by PlayStation 3 hardware. Speaking in a new interview posted by Bokeh Game Studio, Itsuno discussed the tricks Capcom developers would pull off to make PS1 and PS2 games look better.
