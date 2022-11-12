In The Crown’s fifth season, on Netflix now, the historical drama chronicles the royals’ scandal-plagued 1990s, when the relevancy of the monarchy itself was questioned. Things were especially grim for Queen Elizabeth II (now played by Imelda Staunton) during 1992, which marked the 40th anniversary of her reign. During the year she called her “annus horribilis,” the marriages of three of her four children publicly imploded, with Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) torching each other in tell-all books and TV interviews. Then, a fire at Windsor Castle—the world’s oldest and largest occupied castle, filled with priceless art—destroyed 115 timber-ceilinged rooms in the Gothic-style weekend home, resulting in approximately $40 million in damage.

5 DAYS AGO