Another fire breaks at Tri-Cities RV Park, one mobile home lost
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Another fire has broken out at the Tri-Cities RV Park on Bonnie Avenue, according to Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael, just days after a fire at the same park killed an 8-year-old girl and injured her brother. Crews were called out to the RV Park...
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
UPDATE: One person dies after RV fire in Kennewick Saturday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Following a fire at tri-Cities RV in Kennewick Saturday morning, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael shares one of the people taken to the hospital, a girl, died. In a tweet, Chief Michael says, “Many of our firefighters are mothers and fathers. We cannot imagine the unbearable pain of...
‘More than any family should handle.’ 8-year-old dies after being trapped in Tri-Cities RV fire
Firefighters are still investigating what started a Saturday blaze.
Plane crashes near SR 21 in Franklin County, pilot in hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene at a single airplane crash landing near SR 21, according to Sheriff Jim Raymond. The plane had only the pilot inside, who is now in the hospital for chest pain and a face cut.
Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
Tri-Cities woman tried to be a Good Samaritan, then got carjacked at the mall
He pulled out a gun and ordered her to get out.
Update | 8-year-old girl dies and her brother is critical after Kennewick RV fire
Firefighters used a chainsaw to get inside the motorhome to rescue the younger child.
Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle. Kennewick Police were called out to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd on Sunday evening, Nov 13, for a vehicle theft in progress. According to the victim, a man had taken her vehicle by force, using a handgun....
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
GoFundMe set up to help Kennewick family who lost daughter in fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Family and friends of a Kennewick couple have set up a fund after their children were involved in a fatal fire Saturday morning in Kennewick. One of their children died shortly after being taken to the hospital, according to family members. It happened on the 7300 block of West Bonnie Avenue. The call for help came in...
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
More than $20,000 raised for father & two young sons who died in Warden canoe accident
UPDATE: Family members of the father and two sons who were killed in a Warden canoe accident have raised more than $23,000 to give their loved ones a proper burial in Mexico. “It’s with [a] heavy and sadden heart to write this but as many of you may already know, my uncle Miguel and his two sons (William & Oliver) passed away last Friday. William’s body was found early Saturday morning and my uncle’s body along with Oliver’s was found yesterday afternoon.
Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
Bodies of father, 6-year-old son recovered Sunday near Warden
WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday. Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for...
Body found in construction hole
HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
Santa Claus is coming to the Kennewick Irrigation District
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Santa Claus is coming to the Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) in Kennewick on December, 7, and 8, from 2-4:30 p.m. at 2015 S. Ely Street. After a two year break during COVID, Santa will once again be in-person and available for photos, he will also be handing out small gifts to children.
