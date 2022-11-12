ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Another fire breaks at Tri-Cities RV Park, one mobile home lost

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Another fire has broken out at the Tri-Cities RV Park on Bonnie Avenue, according to Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael, just days after a fire at the same park killed an 8-year-old girl and injured her brother. Crews were called out to the RV Park...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: One person dies after RV fire in Kennewick Saturday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Following a fire at tri-Cities RV in Kennewick Saturday morning, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael shares one of the people taken to the hospital, a girl, died. In a tweet, Chief Michael says, “Many of our firefighters are mothers and fathers. We cannot imagine the unbearable pain of...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
TOPPENISH, WA
yaktrinews.com

More than $20,000 raised for father & two young sons who died in Warden canoe accident

UPDATE: Family members of the father and two sons who were killed in a Warden canoe accident have raised more than $23,000 to give their loved ones a proper burial in Mexico. “It’s with [a] heavy and sadden heart to write this but as many of you may already know, my uncle Miguel and his two sons (William & Oliver) passed away last Friday. William’s body was found early Saturday morning and my uncle’s body along with Oliver’s was found yesterday afternoon.
WARDEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Bodies of father, 6-year-old son recovered Sunday near Warden

WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday. Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for...
WARDEN, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body found in construction hole

HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Santa Claus is coming to the Kennewick Irrigation District

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Santa Claus is coming to the Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) in Kennewick on December, 7, and 8, from 2-4:30 p.m. at 2015 S. Ely Street. After a two year break during COVID, Santa will once again be in-person and available for photos, he will also be handing out small gifts to children.
KENNEWICK, WA

