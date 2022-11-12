Read full article on original website
Fuck off Trump
3d ago
Unfortunately there's gonna be more like this because always republicans want every one manages to continue to propel children which half of these women aren't competent but yet none of these republicans are opening their doors and adopting Ali's unwanted children
Reply
4
Pt L
3d ago
There are FREE pregnancy care services and temporary homes for pregnant women in crisis. Anyone can place a newborn into public care at a Hospital or police facility without penalty. There are endless people looking to adopt newborns. Hopefully the mother is wise enough to avoid alcohol and drugs while pregnant, or else she should seek a pregnancy care facility or service, to give the baby a good chance at a normal life. 🙏🙏
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Several people found dead inside north Phoenix home
PHOENIX - Several people were found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. Multiple people were found dead inside, but it's...
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 202 rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 4 hurt, including 2 kids
PHOENIX - Southbound lanes on Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road have partially reopened after a serious crash in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Transportation said on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a single-car rollover in the northbound lanes sent four people to the hospital....
AZFamily
Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of dragging a German shepherd pup leashed to the back of his truck in south Phoenix over the weekend. Court documents say on Saturday, just before noon, witnesses saw 43-year-old Jose Luis Popoca dragging the 1-year-old German shepherd while driving near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said. Finally, Popoca reportedly stopped and parked near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street before walking away, leaving the dog behind.
KTAR.com
Pedestrian hit by car dies in Phoenix, officer at scene later struck by DUI suspect
PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed overnight and a police officer in a patrol vehicle injured during the investigation in Phoenix, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said a woman was struck by a vehicle near 31st and Southern avenues around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found her in the street unresponsive. They spoke with the driver, who stayed at the scene to answer questions.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police motorcycle officer has been hospitalized following a crash on Wednesday that left him with serious injuries. Police say the officer was making a left turn at the intersection of First and Pierce Streets on Nov. 16 when he was hit by a car. The driver...
AZFamily
Phoenix officer hit by DUI suspect at scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being struck by a car and an officer was later injured by a suspected impaired driver while trying to secure the scene in south Phoenix. Police say the woman was trying to cross Southern Avenue in a dark area near...
21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment. Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of dragging dog behind his truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man accused of dragging a dog on a leash with his truck in south Phoenix has been arrested. According to court documents, a witness saw 43-year-old Jose Popoca dragging the dog on Nov. 12 near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. "The witness attempted to notify the driver...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman fatally hit by car in Laveen, police cruiser struck during investigation
PHOENIX - Southern Avenue was shut down in Laveen after a woman was fatally hit by a car, and police say a patrol vehicle was also struck during the investigation. The pedestrian crash happened near 31st Avenue and Southern overnight. Nakita Lupe, 25, had been crossing the street when she was hit by a car. She died from her injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
kyma.com
Police: Dead fetus found close to Phoenix homeless camp
PHOENIX (AP) — Police officers responding to a call about a possibly injured child discovered a dead and burned fetus in the middle of a Phoenix street. The officers found the fetus about 1 a.m. Saturday in an area containing the city’s largest homeless encampment, just west of downtown, Phoenix Police said in a news release. The fetus had an estimated gestational age of between 20 and 24 weeks, the release said.
Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
fox10phoenix.com
Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60
MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
East Valley Tribune
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
fox10phoenix.com
Residents displaced after fire burns Scottsdale apartments
An investigation is underway after a fire burned two units at a Scottsdale apartment complex near Hayden and Via de Ventura. A woman said she woke up after hearing crackling sounds and alerted her neighbors. Investigators say it appears the fire started on the first-floor balcony. One cat died in the fire.
12news.com
Canadian baby hospitalized after allergic reaction
A Canadian family’s visit to Phoenix turned into a medical nightmare. How the community has stepped up to help.
1 dead, 2 in the hospital after fatal crash on I-10 in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash on I-10 at the 7th Street off-ramp in downtown Phoenix, DPS officials said. The crash happened late Sunday night when one vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting two of its adult occupants.
fox10phoenix.com
Murray Hooper: Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. - An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death on Nov. 16 in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the...
AZFamily
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
Comments / 5