ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

How Have Defending Champions Fared in FIFA World Cup History?

How have defending champs fared in FIFA World Cup history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Qatar may be hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but France will also garner plenty of attention. After winning the 2018 World Cup final 4-2 against Croatia, Les Bleus are back in the fold...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy