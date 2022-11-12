Police look for suspect in random NYC subway slashing attack

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- New York City police are looking for a suspect who robbed and randomly slashed a man in a Lower Manhattan subway station on Friday.

Police released this surveillance image of the suspect in Friday's slashing attack at the 14th Street Union Square subway station. Photo Courtesy of NYPD/Crimestoppers

The attack occurred at around 4 p.m. on the platform of the 14th Street-Union Square station for the southbound N/Q/R train line. Police said the suspect grabbed a backpack containing about $420 worth of construction tools from the 27-year-old victim as the N train doors opened.

The victim then followed and confronted the suspect who subsequently slashed his face and left the station on foot.

Police on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, a blue surgical mask and glasses.

Friday's attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in New York City's subway system. On Nov. 4 a subway worker was attacked with a metal pipe on the E train platform in the Chambers- World Trade Center subway station. City officials say there has been a 40% rise in transit crime since last year.

Police say Friday's attack appears to have been random.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com