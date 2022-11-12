ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

3 quick takeaways from LSU's big win at Arkansas: Harold Perkins … geez

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P98B7_0j8gJrQ900

If LSU-Arkansas was a trap game, both fell into it, and the Tigers climbed out first.

Despite two turnovers sandwiching a punt on LSU's first three possessions, the defense never blinked. The Tigers did just enough in the 13-10 that puts LSU on the cusp of an SEC Championship bid that will be official if Alabama beats Ole Miss later in the day.

With all that in mind, here are my three quick takeaways from a frigid but successful day out in Fayetteville.

━━
BRIAN KELLY WON'T KICK (UNLESS HE HAS TO)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEsCe_0j8gJrQ900
Photo credit Wesley Hitt, Getty Images

The new trend in analytics football is to take advantage of 4th and short whenever and wherever you get it, and nowhere could that be seen more clearly than the first half of this game for LSU.

Unfortunately for Brian Kelly, his team wouldn't comply. Kelly opted to go for it on 4th and 1 within his own 25 yard line early in the second quarter. It looked like Jayden Daniels would've picked it up with his legs. False start on freshman Mason Taylor, no play.

Still Kelly wasn't satisfied with giving up the ball, so he dialed up a fake punt run with Jay Bramblett. The punter picked it up. Holding. No play.

Ultimately the down and distance gave him no choice, and it worked out. Harold Perkins forced a fumble on the ensuing Razorbacks possession to set up LSU in prime field position.

The Tigers took over and drove for a field goal, their first point of the game.

Later in the half it was a 4th and 5 in the red zone when Kelly sent the offense out. Arkansas took a timeout, and they came out to run a play again. Ultimately a Josh Williams false start forced Kelly's hand. They kicked a field goal.

One of my issues with 4th down aggression is it often eliminates the programmed randomness that occurs when you send your defense on the field. Both scores came after instances where a 4th down attempt turned into a kick.

On the flip side, when the offense knows it has four downs to work with in virtually every situation as long as it's 4th and short, that opens up the playbook dramatically on third and medium. That was the case late in the first half on 3rd and 10. Jayden Daniels took a checkdown to Josh Williams. He got taken just shy of the 1. A more conservative offense might've accepted that as the end of the drive. We saw the inverse come true in the 4th quarter when Kayshon Boutte was stopped a yard short on third down and Josh Williams was unable to pick up the first.

For better or worse, aggressive LSU is here to stay. Make sure you don't get up for a bathroom break assuming a punt is coming, because you might miss something incredible.

━━
WEATHER GAMES ARE OVER

Jayden Daniels has been the starting quarterback for teams in Arizona and Louisiana. He grew up in Southern California. It probably shouldn't have been too much of a shock that a cold weather game wouldn't bring out the best in the Tigers quarterback.

That seemed to be the case early in the game when he threw an ill-advised pass for an interception on an RPO, and fumbled later in the first half. I'm willing to give him the 36-degree gametime temperatures as an out, mainly because he went into the game with just one turnover on the entire season. And even that came late in a blowout by Tennessee when he was trying to make something happen.

Daniels settled in and made sure to use his legs well throughout a low-scoring win over Arkansas. If this was a more talented opponent, those turnovers and a generally stagnant offense could've been costly. But this was simply a footnote on an otherwise ascendant season for the junior.

The good news? The college football postseason does a good job of making sure the weather doesn't have an impact on the results. The Tigers' next two games are against UAB in Baton Rouge, then the regular season finale against Texas A&M in College Station. Outside of rain, there will be little weather discomfort possible in those matchups. If the Tigers win both and secure a spot in the SEC Championship, they'll head indoors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If they qualify for the CFP, it'll be at either the Fiesta Bowl (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona) or back to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. From there it'd be a title game in L.A.

All that is to say: LSU had a spread of hot chocolate, chicken broth and coffee on the sidelines for this game. It didn't seem to be particularly effective (at least not for the offense). Going forward it won't matter. LSU survived the ice game the way they had to. They won't have to do it again.

━━
HAROLD PERKINS ... GEEZ

It's rare to see a freshman linebacker making a major impact in the Southeastern Conference. The size and speed is just a lot to handle for a player coming out of high school, there's no shame in that.

That was never the concern for Harold Perkins, who has made a massive impact as a true freshman. And the way he's been used is the truly interesting part. Perkins greatest strengths are his speed and open-field tackling ability. Virtually every play that gets stretched to the sideline, he's there to finish it off. Whenever the QB thinks he has an angle, he's there to cut it off.

It truly is remarkable. LSU has turned Perkins into what amounts to a full-time spy at the linebacker level. It's an important role in college football and especially in the SEC, where it seems every team has elite size and speed at the QB position. Perkins has been able to erase that early and often.
He forced a fumble on Razorbacks QB Malik Hornsby in the first half. Early in the third quarter he took Hornsby down deep in the backfield on second and third downs to force a punt on 4th and 20. Even Arkansas biggest play of the day, a 40-yard TD pass from replacement QB Cade Fortin, came with Perkins blasting the QB a millisecond too late to impact the throw. Perkins got there in time on the next drive and forced what looked like a fumble that was overturned into a complete pass, but still forced a punt with 4 minutes to go.

But wait, he wasn't done. After Arkansas got the ball back in decent field position with time to drive for a field goal, Perkins got home again to force a fumble that was recovered downfield. The Tigers ran the clock out from there.

He finished the game with 8 tackles, 4 sacks, a QB hit, 1 PBU, 2 FF. The kid tied the LSU single-game record for sacks in a game.

Perkins has a bright future ahead of him as an every-down linebacker, but his ability in this current role might be just impactful for what LSU can achieve in 2022.

━━
LAGNIAPPE

Jayden Daniels had a rough game (7-of-14 for 82 yards, 1 INT; 18 yards rushing), but he still totes some of the more remarkable regular season stats you'll find. He's now completed 196-of-282 for 2,076 yards and 14 TDs against just 1 INT. Every yard he runs for resets the record book in that regard. He's run for 627 yards and another 10 TDs. ... Arkansas was also aggressive on 4th down, and it worked against them. They skipped a chance at a chip shot field goal in the first half for a 4th and goal shot at the 4-yard line. It didn't work. ... The 23 total points scored in LSU-Arkansas was by far the lowest total in a Tigers game this season. The next lowest total was 38 (New Mexico and Auburn). The Tigers' past three games (Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama) have had an average of 72.6 total points per game. ... Josh Williams has been elite in short yardage this season. He scored again from 1 yard in this one. His six rushing TDs this season have accounted for 18 total yards. But he was unable to get a hard yard on 4th and 1 midway through the 4th quarter that kept the Razorbacks alive ... Arkansas registered 7 sacks in the game, tied for the most allowed by LSU dating back to 2000 (vs Mississippi State in 2020). ... If Brian Kelly reaches the SEC Championship game, he'll become the fourth coach to do that (Les Miles, Gus Malzahn, Nick Saban).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Richard Johnson names a key for LSU to knock off Georgia in Atlanta

The SEC Championship Game is set and it’ll feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 LSU from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pending any further injuries, Georgia is expected to be favored in the conference championship. However, the SEC Network’s Richard Johnson identifies a key that could propel LSU to capture the crown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports

Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
crescentcitysports.com

LSU starts Purple-Gold World Series this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
andthevalleyshook.com

Tigers Continue to Steamroll Competition

Three games, three 100+ point efforts for the No. 16 (3-0) ranked Tigers of LSU. After scoring a school record 125 points against Bellarmine, LSU scored 111 on Mississippi Valley State Friday (winning 111-41) and 107 against Western Carolina on Sunday (107-34). It’s only the second time in program history LSU’s scored 100 in three consecutive games. If you’re keeping track, that’s 343 points scored and an average of 114.3 points per game. The 343 points are the most points scored by any team through its first three games in 20 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Field to Host Next Two Rounds of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament will return to Razorback Field for the second straight season. The No. 3 seeded Hogs will make their fifth straight second round appearance Friday night when they face 6-seed Ohio State with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
HENDERSON, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy