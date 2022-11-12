ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Rear end crash kills teen on Slidell interstate

 4 days ago

A high speed crash on Interstate 12 has taken the life of a 16-year-old boy from Slidell.

Louisiana State Patrol is still investigating what happened last night just before 11pm when car driven by Christopher Tullis struck the rear of a tractor trailer at speed on I-12 near LA 434.

Despite Tullis being properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate , Christopher Tullis was a junior at Pope John Paul High School and the son of the school’s Head Volleyball Coach Danny Tullis.

Both drivers were properly restrained in their vehicles and the driver of the truck also passed chemical breath test detecting no alcohol.

This crash remains under investigation.

