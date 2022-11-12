ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Takeaways: Wildcats Lose Stunner in Lexington to Vanderbilt, 24-21

By Hunter Shelton
 4 days ago

Kentucky football just suffered perhaps the worst loss of the Mark Stoops era, falling 24-21 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The loss snapped a 26-game SEC losing streak for Vandy, it also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

Here are some rapid takeaways as everyone attempts to digest the stunning loss:

  • Bottom line, this was an opportunity for offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to show what this offense was really capable of doing. Big Blue Nation found that answer, but unfortunately it's one that many were afraid of...Kentucky's offense just isn't up to snuff.
  • If not for the prowess of Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky doesn't come close to beating Vandy. While he went for 162 yards and two scores on the Commodores, not just any ole running back can run the way he does, it takes a certain player to muster some of the plays he created.
  • The offensive line continues to show no improvement. Will Levis didn't have a bad showing, but he overthrew a couple of balls. It feels hard to put any of the blame on him, however, when he has zero consistency from the Big Blue Wall in front of him. The excuse used for a majority of the season was continuity and gelling with one-another, but that can only go so far.
  • This is as embarrassing as it gets for Kentucky. This is a program-altering loss if not dealt with the right way. And to make matters worse, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are coming to town next weekend. Good luck.
  • Another note on this, where do you even go from here? It feels like the impact of today's loss is going to carry some major weight going into the offseason and beyond.
  • Vanderbilt took a fantastic approach on offense...Mike Wright was electric with his legs all game long, making defenders miss and getting to every edge. The Commodores made no mistakes, aside from the early fumble from Will Sheppard. He of course made up for that over the next three quarters, including a game-winning catch. It's not to take anything away from Vandy, but the light will obviously be shed on Kentucky and Mark Stoops.

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage from Kroger Field...

Wildcats Today

Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks Ahead of Georgia

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming matchup against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.  You can find everything the first-year OC said above:  Kentucky Football News and Stories Wildcats and Cardinals to Square Off at Midday Next ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Michigan State 86, Kentucky 77

Here are post-game notes following the No. 4 Wildcats double-overtime defeat to the Michigan State Spartans:  Team Records and Series Notes Both teams are now 2-1.Kentucky leads the all-time series, 14-12, ending a two-game UK win streak. The teams are tied 4-4 in games played at neutral ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan State headlines

The Champions Classic has finally arrived, and it’s a joyous day for fans of college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans for the fourth installment of the Wildcats-Spartans Champions Classic series. So far, Kentucky leads 2-1 over Michigan State with wins in 2016 and...
EAST LANSING, MI
Wildcats Today

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to Media Ahead of Georgia

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media at his game-week press conference on Monday afternoon ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against No. 1 Georgia.  Stoops reflected on the poor loss to Vanderbilt, what his team can expect from the top-ranked Bulldogs, the new world of football ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Depth Chart Update: Zero Changes Ahead of Georgia

Kentucky football has released its week 12 depth chart ahead of the Wildcats' clash with No. 1 Georgia this Saturday:  There are no changes compared to last week's chart.  Middle linebacker Jacquez Jones remains off. He has not played since his return to Ole Miss on Oct. 1, where he left ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

John Calipari Comments on 2023 Signing Class

Kentucky basketball has officially inked five signees for its 2023 recruiting class.  DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard compile the seventh top-ranked recruiting class under head coach John Calipari in Lexington.  “I ...
LEXINGTON, KY
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite Over Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 and clinched the Eastern Division for the second straight season in their 45-19 win against Mississippi State last Saturday night. As they wrap up their SEC and road schedule, they open as heavy favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats. According to SI ...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast

John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
LEXINGTON, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Survives Belmont Upset Bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 25 points, Payton Verhulst had a steal and the game-clinching free throws with 2.2 seconds left and No. 7 Louisville escaped Belmont with a 75-70 win on Sunday night. The Cardinals scored the last four points of the game from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

