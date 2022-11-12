Quick Takeaways: Wildcats Lose Stunner in Lexington to Vanderbilt, 24-21

Kentucky football just suffered perhaps the worst loss of the Mark Stoops era, falling 24-21 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The loss snapped a 26-game SEC losing streak for Vandy, it also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

Here are some rapid takeaways as everyone attempts to digest the stunning loss:

Bottom line, this was an opportunity for offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to show what this offense was really capable of doing. Big Blue Nation found that answer, but unfortunately it's one that many were afraid of...Kentucky's offense just isn't up to snuff.

If not for the prowess of Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky doesn't come close to beating Vandy. While he went for 162 yards and two scores on the Commodores, not just any ole running back can run the way he does, it takes a certain player to muster some of the plays he created.

The offensive line continues to show no improvement. Will Levis didn't have a bad showing, but he overthrew a couple of balls. It feels hard to put any of the blame on him, however, when he has zero consistency from the Big Blue Wall in front of him. The excuse used for a majority of the season was continuity and gelling with one-another, but that can only go so far.

This is as embarrassing as it gets for Kentucky. This is a program-altering loss if not dealt with the right way. And to make matters worse, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are coming to town next weekend. Good luck.

Another note on this, where do you even go from here? It feels like the impact of today's loss is going to carry some major weight going into the offseason and beyond.

Vanderbilt took a fantastic approach on offense...Mike Wright was electric with his legs all game long, making defenders miss and getting to every edge. The Commodores made no mistakes, aside from the early fumble from Will Sheppard. He of course made up for that over the next three quarters, including a game-winning catch. It's not to take anything away from Vandy, but the light will obviously be shed on Kentucky and Mark Stoops.

