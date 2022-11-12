ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win

Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game

The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

