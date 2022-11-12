Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Children Will Reportedly Have ‘Full Access’ to Both Parents
Neither Tom Brady nor his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, plan to place restrictions on when their two children can see either parent. A source told PEOPLE that, while there is a schedule in place, the kids will have “full access” to both parents at any time. Brady and...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0