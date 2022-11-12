ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

saturdaytradition.com

Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
EAST LANSING, MI
NBC Miami

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright ‘Shocked' by Firing

Speaking out for the first time since her stunning dismissal, Broward County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright was obviously disappointed and said she was shocked by the school board’s 5-4 termination vote Monday night. The vote came late at night after an all-day special meeting. There was no...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Deerfield Beach : A Best For Nature Lover

One of the most popular attractions in Deerfield Beach is the International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach is home to several popular restaurants. Deerfield Beach is home to a diverse group of cultures. MORE FROM NOMAD LAWYER :. A Travel Guide to Deerfield Beach Florida. The quieter side of Deerfield Beach...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale voters picked 3 winners but none can be sworn in. Not yet anyway.

Call it news of the weird. Fort Lauderdale might have chosen three new commissioners on Election Day last week, but they weren’t sworn in to office Tuesday as originally planned. Here’s why: Winner John Herbst’s qualifications are being challenged by two losing candidates; winner Warren Sturman won by just 49 votes and the results won’t be certified until Sunday; and winner Pamela ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fabían Basabe wins close contest for HD 106 after recount

He won by a 0.46-percentage-point margin, with just 242 votes more than his opponent. One week after Election Day, the closest House race in South Florida has a winner after a recount that stretched to Tuesday. Republican former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe will be the next...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Did Broward superintendent’s firing violate ‘Sunshine Law’? Attorney weighs in.

A day after the School Board fired the Broward schools superintendent, the school district’s attorney faced tough questions Tuesday over whether the late-night decision violated Florida’s public meetings law. In a last-minute vote late Monday night, the School District voted 5-4 to terminate Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright after board members expressed anger over scathing ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
