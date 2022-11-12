Read full article on original website
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
saturdaytradition.com
Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Football Wins 1st Postseason Game In Over a Decade
For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team picked up a win in the postseason. After defeating Boyd H. Anderson High School in 2007, the Eagles, who came in as the higher seed, defeated Santaluces Community High School 48-44. This was Head Coach Quentin...
Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida
Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off
NBC Miami
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright ‘Shocked' by Firing
Speaking out for the first time since her stunning dismissal, Broward County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright was obviously disappointed and said she was shocked by the school board’s 5-4 termination vote Monday night. The vote came late at night after an all-day special meeting. There was no...
Mysuncoast.com
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Citadel executive Ken Griffin says 'woke ideology' is 'crushing' for students
Ken Griffin called out public schools for the "indoctrination" in "woke ideology" he says is crushing students. He said liberal policies affected his children's education.
Palm Beach County high school football: Wall-to-wall first round playoff coverage
That's it for the first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs!. Catch up with all of Monday night's action with our wall-to-wall coverage from the opening round in Palm Beach County. If you enjoy The Palm Beach Post's coverage of high school sports, consider subscribing digitally to support...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
WPBF News 25
'I’ll always rep Delray Beach': Coco Gauff gifts 2019 Wimbledon uniform to hometown
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It was a special moment for Delray Beach native Coco Gauff as she watched the unveiling of her uniform from her 2019 Wimbledon debut. "I’m super happy that they were first able to wait for me, to be able to come and do it. And I'm glad that, hopefully, the outfit is there forever," Gauff said.
nomadlawyer.org
Deerfield Beach : A Best For Nature Lover
One of the most popular attractions in Deerfield Beach is the International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach is home to several popular restaurants. Deerfield Beach is home to a diverse group of cultures. MORE FROM NOMAD LAWYER :. A Travel Guide to Deerfield Beach Florida. The quieter side of Deerfield Beach...
Parkland’s Anthony Rizzo Signs Multiyear Contract After Opting Out
Parkland’s own Anthony Rizzo is officially set to return to the New York Yankees. After signing a two-year contract worth $32 million a season ago, Rizzo opted out of his contract this year but decided to return to the Yankees. He is set to sign for two years and...
Fort Lauderdale voters picked 3 winners but none can be sworn in. Not yet anyway.
Call it news of the weird. Fort Lauderdale might have chosen three new commissioners on Election Day last week, but they weren’t sworn in to office Tuesday as originally planned. Here’s why: Winner John Herbst’s qualifications are being challenged by two losing candidates; winner Warren Sturman won by just 49 votes and the results won’t be certified until Sunday; and winner Pamela ...
floridapolitics.com
Fabían Basabe wins close contest for HD 106 after recount
He won by a 0.46-percentage-point margin, with just 242 votes more than his opponent. One week after Election Day, the closest House race in South Florida has a winner after a recount that stretched to Tuesday. Republican former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe will be the next...
Did Broward superintendent’s firing violate ‘Sunshine Law’? Attorney weighs in.
A day after the School Board fired the Broward schools superintendent, the school district’s attorney faced tough questions Tuesday over whether the late-night decision violated Florida’s public meetings law. In a last-minute vote late Monday night, the School District voted 5-4 to terminate Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright after board members expressed anger over scathing ...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor: FTX paid $20M to county before naming rights deal ended
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is searching for the next company that will be willing to pay to name the home of the Miami Heat. The 2021 naming rights deal with FTX was for $135 million over 19 years and included $2 million annual payments to the Miami Heat.
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIAL PROTESTS: New Rules May Be Coming To Palm Beach Schools
BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — New procedures for protesting instructional materials in the Palm Beach County School District may be in place before the end of the month. The school board is set to review new policies and procedures at the November 30th meeting. […]
