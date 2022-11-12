ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

First snow of the season blankets the Tri-State

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Families woke up Saturday morning in awe as snow fell and blanketed homes and roads across the Tri-State. Some areas even saw three inches or more of snow.

Eyewitness News Photographer John Simpson caught the snowfall as it was happening here in Evansville.

We’d like to see your photos of this morning’s snow! You can submit them to us by clicking here. Be sure to tell us where the photo was taken.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

