Pima County, AZ

KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Prop. 308 supporters project win as vote count continues

Two "Vote Here" signs sit outside the Armory Park Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in downtown Tucson. Supporters of Proposition 308, which would allow in-state tuition for undocumented Arizona high school graduates, say they expect the measure to pass when all the votes are counted. Legal counsel for the...
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

17-story High Rise Planned in Downtown Tucson Gateway

The I-10 entryway to downtown Tucson may get a major skyline update with a planned 17-story multifamily and commercial development scheduled for a courtesy review before the Rio Nuevo Area Design Review Board this week. 471 W. Congress St. is currently an approximately 5.73-acre vacant lot at the SEC of...
TUCSON, AZ
Art in America

Shock Waves & West Concrete: An Interview with Lucy Raven

Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Lucy Raven has engaged the Southwest as a subject in multiple mediums in various ways. Among her most notable recent works are Ready Mix (2021), an immersive film installation featuring earthy and abstract footage from a concrete plant in Bellevue, Idaho, and Demolition of a Wall (Album 1 and 2), a pair of related films from this year focused on blast waves captured via high-speed camera technology at an explosives range in Socorro, New Mexico. Other works related to the region include China Town (2009), an animated projection piece drawing on thousands of photographs...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Agua Caliente Park Scheduled to Reopen

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) plans to reopen Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road, Tucson, on Nov. 28. The park has been closed since Sept. 28 following a lightning strike that set hundreds of palm trees on fire. “We are pleased that crews...
TUCSON, AZ
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22

1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing vulnerable adult has been found in good health. Sally Ziegler, 84, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms

PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ

