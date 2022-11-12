Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
AZ Corporation Commission approves changes to plan to expand wind power in Arizona
The Arizona Corporation Commission has approved a modification to a plan for new transmission lines. The vote could pave the way for more wind energy in Arizona. The SunZia Southwest Transmission Project will move wind power from central New Mexico to substations in Pinal County, bringing clean energy to rural communities and California markets.
Businesses ask Pima Supes to help reduce crime
Business owners are pleading with Pima County Supervisors for help fighting crime. They say it’s street crime from drug users and homeless people.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
Students considering options after Biden's loan debt relief program shuts down
The application for the federal student debt relief program shut down after a federal judge shut down the program.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
azpm.org
Prop. 308 supporters project win as vote count continues
Two "Vote Here" signs sit outside the Armory Park Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in downtown Tucson. Supporters of Proposition 308, which would allow in-state tuition for undocumented Arizona high school graduates, say they expect the measure to pass when all the votes are counted. Legal counsel for the...
azbex.com
17-story High Rise Planned in Downtown Tucson Gateway
The I-10 entryway to downtown Tucson may get a major skyline update with a planned 17-story multifamily and commercial development scheduled for a courtesy review before the Rio Nuevo Area Design Review Board this week. 471 W. Congress St. is currently an approximately 5.73-acre vacant lot at the SEC of...
Shock Waves & West Concrete: An Interview with Lucy Raven
Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Lucy Raven has engaged the Southwest as a subject in multiple mediums in various ways. Among her most notable recent works are Ready Mix (2021), an immersive film installation featuring earthy and abstract footage from a concrete plant in Bellevue, Idaho, and Demolition of a Wall (Album 1 and 2), a pair of related films from this year focused on blast waves captured via high-speed camera technology at an explosives range in Socorro, New Mexico. Other works related to the region include China Town (2009), an animated projection piece drawing on thousands of photographs...
SignalsAZ
Agua Caliente Park Scheduled to Reopen
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) plans to reopen Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road, Tucson, on Nov. 28. The park has been closed since Sept. 28 following a lightning strike that set hundreds of palm trees on fire. “We are pleased that crews...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22
1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing vulnerable adult has been found in good health. Sally Ziegler, 84, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Deputies find gunshot victim on West Manville Road
A person was found with a gunshot would and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at milepost 248, just south of Cortaro Farms Road. The officials reported that the driver had veered off the interstate and into the frontage road.
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations
Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
KTAR.com
Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms
PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
1 Person Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road just after 6 p.m. The officials reported that a woman was crossing the intersection whe she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car.
