Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
NJPW STRONG Reveals Match Lineup For 11/19/22 Episode
The NJPW STRONG Showdown series continues Saturday November 19th as the match lineup was announced today. Here are the matches scheduled for the November 19th edition of NJPW STRONG:. Main Event: Homicide vs Tom Lawlor. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian vs BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Chris Bey) KEITA vs...
Ric Flair Says MJF Should Win World Title From Jon Moxley At AEW Full Gear 2022
Should Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerge victorious in his quest to capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey?. Ric Flair thinks so. “The Nature Boy” spoke about this, as well as his thoughts...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/18/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 18 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Thea Hail defeated Dani Palmer. * Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro...
Ken Shamrock Explains How MMA Fight, Boxing Match Against Mike Tyson Would Go Down
Ken Shamrock isn’t a world-class boxer, but he is a world-class mixed martial artist. “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast for an interview, during which he shared his thoughts on how a potential boxing match and MMA match against boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson would have gone had the two competed against each other in their respective primes.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)
ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
Updated WWE Survivor Series Line-Up, New Match and First War Games Team Finalized
The match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor for WWE Survivor Series is now official. Team Damage CTRL has also been finalized for the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place from the TD Garden in...
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to deliver promo. * Bobby Lashley...
Video: Countdown To AEW Full Gear 2022 Extended Cut
The road to this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is winding down. Ahead of this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 special premium event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling premiered their “Countdown to AEW Full Gear 2022” preview show. Featured in...
Possible New WWE Show In the Works?, WWE Files for “Iron Survivor Challenge” Trademark
WWE recently applied to trademark the name “Iron Survivor Challenge.”. The use description “Iron Survivor Challenge” included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing suggests that this could be a new show or digital series in the works. The following is the use description:
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis Confirmed for the Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE RAW
The first match for the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network has been announced. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis match will take place on November 22nd, according to tonight’s RAW. Lumis will receive a WWE contract if he wins, and Miz will be forced to pay Lumis everything he owes him. Miz has promised that he will win and that the whole Lumis thing will be over.
Countdown To AEW Full Gear Special to Air on TNT
This week, TNT will air a Countdown To Full Gear special. The thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air on TNT at 11 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will then air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. We will have complete coverage on PWMania.com beginning with the pre-show at 7pm ET.
Logan Paul to Face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39?
As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena is expected to return to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39. Logan Paul mentioned being John Cena’s opponent during his podcast. “That’s my dream. I mean, think about it, man. I’ve proven the model twice now. I’ve proven the model of headstrong, capable Internet kid versus a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd [Mayweather], that worked, generates $60, $75 million dollars. Crown Jewel became the number one most viewed international pay-per-view that WWE has ever had. I’ve done it twice now, and the reason is because when I’m paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. So after the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted me on his Instagram, and then I saw an article that was saying he’s looking for an opponent for WrestleMania, and I favorited it and responded with the eyes because truthfully, I think me versus John Cena would break the Internet. I texted Triple H right away. I said, ‘Do you wanna break the Internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude. At WrestleMania, in LA, next year, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone. Give me a birthday present, and let me take out John Cena. That’s be crazy.”
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
No Arrests Made Following Scarlett Fan Incident at WWE Live Event, Arena Issues Statement
The Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, has issued a statement regarding the fan incident that occurred during Saturday’s WWE live event. At Saturday’s event, Karrion Kross was wrestling Drew McIntyre when a fan threw a drink on Scarlett. Police and security escorted the woman and what appeared to be members of her family out of the arena.
