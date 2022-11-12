ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How the cyber agenda would shift if the GOP takes over Congress

By Ines Kagubare
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmceT_0j8gHinG00
This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

As one of the few bipartisan issues in Congress, cybersecurity is expected to continue to garner support from both political parties no matter the final outcome of this week’s midterm elections. But experts predict that if the GOP takes control of Congress, empowered Republican lawmakers could push back against government regulation in the industry.

Over the past year, lawmakers have introduced and passed several bipartisan cybersecurity bills, with many focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including in the health and energy sectors.

Experts said regardless of which party is in control of Congress next year, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will continue to collaborate and take actions on cybersecurity issues.

“Cybersecurity is a priority for the nation and it’s a bipartisan issue,” said Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.

“I think everyone wants the country to be well-protected in the cyber domain,” he added.

However, Jaffer warned that if Republicans win majorities in the House or Senate, they will likely push for less government regulation and instead advocate for market incentives designed to encourage the private sector to invest in cybersecurity.

He noted that although Republicans are not against all government regulation, they would rather it be implemented only when necessary.

“I think generally the Republican perspective is that less government is better, and that the government may not be as effective in figuring out what the right thing to do is [in certain cases],” Jaffer said, adding that “a Republican Congress is likely to look at what incentives the private industry needs to do a better job [at protecting critical sectors].”

Jaffer also said it is likely that Republicans will conduct oversight over what the government does to make sure it’s not overstepping its authority as it enforces various cyber policies.

The comments come as ballots are still being counted in key races days after the midterm elections. The GOP appears poised to secure a narrow majority in the House, while control of the Senate is more uncertain — and may come down to a December runoff in Georgia.

Republicans have previously advocated for cyber policies in line with Jaffer’s predictions. Last year, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the ranking member of the House Homeland Security committee, said that the government needed to slow down the way it regulates cybersecurity and prioritize understanding what the industry needs first.

“Sometimes we put the cart before the horse when we’re talking about implementing regulations at the same time we’re setting up the process for figuring out what the needs are,” Katko told The Washington Post during an interview.

In the interview, Kakto raised concerns about cyber regulations that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) imposed last year on pipeline operators following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

“I definitely appreciate that TSA is attempting to take the cyber threat head on, but we’ve got to do it with careful input from industry stakeholders before any more directives are implemented,” Kakto said.

His Republican colleagues on the Senate side also warned against the TSA requirements on the pipeline sector, calling them “unnecessarily burdensome” and saying they “shift resources away from responding to cyberattacks to regulatory compliance,” The Washington Post reported.

Cyber industry leaders have expressed the same concerns to lawmakers.

In April, cyber executives testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee warned against government overreach when defending the private sector against Russian threats.

Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO of cybersecurity firm Tenable, said the federal government should be less of a regulator and more of a partner for critical infrastructure as both the public and private sectors respond to cyber threats.

“I don’t think the U.S. government should be in the cyber defense role where they’re defending critical networks and critical infrastructure where they might not understand the changes that they might make, and how those might impact critical infrastructure,” Yoran said.

“It’s incumbent upon those operators [working in those critical sectors], who understand how the systems operate, to defend those networks with help from intelligence and information from their government partners,” he added.

Yoran and other cyber executives invited to testify at the hearing said the government’s focus should remain on guidance and information sharing, rather than regulation.

Lauren Zabierek, executive director of the Cyber Project at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center, said that Republicans are trying not to be overburdensome to industries by imposing all sorts of requirements that they have to meet.

She noted that there’s always been a debate between the two parties about whether the country should be pro-big government or pro-industry.

She argued, however, that that narrative should be reframed, as it is “old” and “unproductive.” Instead, she said both the government and industries in the private sector should work together to best prepare and secure the country from cyber threats.

“This is a public health and a public safety issue,” she said, adding that in her view “the market approach at this point has not yielded better security.”

Zabierek added that government regulation in cybersecurity is likely going to be a point of contention if Republicans take over Congress, but said she hopes it remains a bipartisan issue.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says it would be a 'bad mistake' to nominate Trump as the party's 2024 presidential nominee, calling his onetime ally 'incompetent' and 'crude'

Rep. Mo Brooks said ex-President Donald Trump should not be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024. In an interview with AL.com, Brooks was highly critical of his onetime political ally. "I challenge anybody to make the argument that you can trust the word of Donald Trump," he said. Rep. Mo...
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Outgoing GOP governor: Voters in battleground states ‘aren’t interested in extremism’

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) says the midterm elections results indicate voters in swing states “aren’t interested in extremism.”. “I think the biggest issue that played out in the midterms … is voters, generally speaking, especially in battleground states, aren’t interested in extremism. They just aren’t,” Baker, who did not seek reelection this year, told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid

Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
The Hill

Five uncalled races to watch in the battle for the House

This month’s surprising midterm elections have everyone on edge, with voters across the country waiting to see who will control the House in the next Congress. A week after Election Day, the balance of power in the House remains unknown, with 212 seats in the GOP column, 204 in the Democratic column and 218 needed for a majority.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Chris Christie says GOP ‘nominated some bad candidates’

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said Republicans “nominated some bad candidates” in the midterm elections after the GOP underperformed on projections of a red wave. Christie said in a roundtable discussion on ABC News that Democrats “got more fired up than people thought and that...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

US has intelligence Russia may have factored midterms into timing of Kherson announcement: report

New intelligence indicates Russia may have factored the U.S. midterm elections into its recent withdrawal of troops from occupied Kherson in Ukraine, CNN reports. According to CNN, Russian officials brought up the midterms in talks about when to announce their retreat from the strategic city, and may have delayed the announcement to avoid giving the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress material ahead of the midterms.
The Hill

Raskin suggests some far-right House members could vote Trump for Speaker

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday suggested that some far-right House lawmakers could vote for former President Trump to be the next Speaker as an indication that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) may not have the votes to be the next leader. Raskin told CBS’s “Face the Nation” host...
The Hill

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race. In a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.” Cheney had weighed in on the race by urging voters to cast a ballot against her fellow Republican.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Russian army’s trouble runs deep

Nov. 6 may go down in history as one of the most important dates in the Russo-Ukrainian War. On that day, the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces penned a letter to the governor of Primorsky region in the Far East in which they openly and unabashedly blamed their commanders for the loss of 300 men and half their tanks and mechanized vehicles in just four days of fighting against the Ukrainians.
The Hill

The Hill

766K+
Followers
88K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy