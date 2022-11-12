KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of a province in western Ukraine says it will take up to a year to fully restore the power grid after Russia’s massive missile barrage on Tuesday. The Governor of Lviv province, Maksym Kozytskyy, said Wednesday that though power is back up for around 95% of the province, only 30% of consumers can use electricity at the same time due to capacity limits. Kozytskyy said the province was better prepared for the latest Russian attack on the grid. Engineers were able to work with the help of diesel generators, and substations in the region had been equipped with additional protective shields. Also, a large number of cars with loudspeakers were quickly deployed to inform local people about what was happening, he said.

22 MINUTES AGO