Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
What’s The Status Of The NWA?
After a slew of independent shows this past weekend, many fans are talking about the National Wrestling Alliance, which held its “Hard Times” pay-per-view in New Orleans, but unfortunately, the chatter around the historic “ten pounds of gold” is for the wrong reasons. In the main event, Tryus, former WWE grappler Brodus Clay, won the NWA World Heavyweight championship after he competed in a three-way bout against Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
Ric Flair Says MJF Should Win World Title From Jon Moxley At AEW Full Gear 2022
Should Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerge victorious in his quest to capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey?. Ric Flair thinks so. “The Nature Boy” spoke about this, as well as his thoughts...
Logan Paul to Face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39?
As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena is expected to return to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39. Logan Paul mentioned being John Cena’s opponent during his podcast. “That’s my dream. I mean, think about it, man. I’ve proven the model twice now. I’ve proven the model of headstrong, capable Internet kid versus a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd [Mayweather], that worked, generates $60, $75 million dollars. Crown Jewel became the number one most viewed international pay-per-view that WWE has ever had. I’ve done it twice now, and the reason is because when I’m paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. So after the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted me on his Instagram, and then I saw an article that was saying he’s looking for an opponent for WrestleMania, and I favorited it and responded with the eyes because truthfully, I think me versus John Cena would break the Internet. I texted Triple H right away. I said, ‘Do you wanna break the Internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude. At WrestleMania, in LA, next year, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone. Give me a birthday present, and let me take out John Cena. That’s be crazy.”
Possible New WWE Show In the Works?, WWE Files for “Iron Survivor Challenge” Trademark
WWE recently applied to trademark the name “Iron Survivor Challenge.”. The use description “Iron Survivor Challenge” included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing suggests that this could be a new show or digital series in the works. The following is the use description:
Paul Heyman Defends Logan Paul Against Criticism
Prior to WWE Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman joined Corey Graves on After The Bell to discuss a variety of topics, including Logan Paul’s time in WWE thus far. WWE’s Crown Jewel event saw Paul come up short when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He defended Paul against David Arquette-style criticism.
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to deliver promo. * Bobby Lashley...
Backstage News and Notes From This Week’s WWE RAW, Creative Changes, and More
Several notes from Monday night’s WWE RAW in Louisville are provided below courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our detailed RAW recap, and click here for the episode’s producers. * The current plan is for Mia Yim to continue using her main ring name, but her new...
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis Confirmed for the Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE RAW
The first match for the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network has been announced. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis match will take place on November 22nd, according to tonight’s RAW. Lumis will receive a WWE contract if he wins, and Miz will be forced to pay Lumis everything he owes him. Miz has promised that he will win and that the whole Lumis thing will be over.
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
Updated WWE Survivor Series Line-Up, New Match and First War Games Team Finalized
The match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor for WWE Survivor Series is now official. Team Damage CTRL has also been finalized for the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place from the TD Garden in...
Top NJPW Star Makes Cameo as Voice Actor in Japanese Version of The Rock’s “Black Adam”
An event was held in Japan to promote the release of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Black Adam,” which will be released on December 2nd in the country. The Japanese dubbed version of the film featured voice actors, including former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. NJPW has a recap of the event, which featured Okada, who was joined on stage by Taiten Kusunoki and Maaya Uchida.
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
Ken Shamrock Explains How MMA Fight, Boxing Match Against Mike Tyson Would Go Down
Ken Shamrock isn’t a world-class boxer, but he is a world-class mixed martial artist. “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast for an interview, during which he shared his thoughts on how a potential boxing match and MMA match against boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson would have gone had the two competed against each other in their respective primes.
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 11/11/22
This past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.264 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.138 million viewers a week ago. The show received a 0.58 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.48...
