Arizona State

Why AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

By By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster.

Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday's midterm elections, with officials in the state's 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed, at various intervals.

Arizona officials release their vote totals in batches.

Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state's largest county, but other big releases have been coming from Arizona's next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal.

After Friday's vote releases, the margin in the governor's race sat at just over 31,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind Hobbs.

