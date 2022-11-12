Mark Kelly: Time to let go of "conspiracies of the past"

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of "conspiracies of the past" on Saturday, calling for unity a day after he won re-election to a crucial Senate seat.

Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump's push to overturn the 2020 election and cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory.

Kelly pressed to move past the false claims of a fraudulent election have shaped the state's politics for the past two years.

Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters, who along with most of the rest of the GOP slate was endorsed by Trump after pushing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.