Athens, GA

DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
DawgsDaily

Stetson Bennett Closing in on Georgia History

Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett has pieced together a remarkable season thus far. He has already thrown for the most yards ever in his career in just 10 games and has even started to get his name thrown around in the Heisman trophy conversation. Now, with two regular season games remaining on ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date

ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba‍, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldog RB Commit RUNS WILD In Junior Highlights

ATHENS - The University of Georgia, known across the college football world as “Running Back University”, has one dynamic back on the way in 2024 running back, Tovani Mizell‍. He’s just a junior, so Bulldog fans have another year and a half before they see him wearing...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced

In a statement released by the SEC, the game time for Georgia's final game of the season, a home game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, will kick off at noon on Saturday November 26th inside of Sanford Stadium  The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that ...
ATHENS, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Georgia remains first in AP, Coaches polls after win at Mississippi State

The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 45-19 in Starkville on Saturday, have remained first in the AP and Coaches polls for Week 12. Georgia received 1,574 points in the AP Poll, which is the same as they received last week. The Bulldogs again received 62 of the 63 first-place votes, with the other votes going to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan, TCU, and Tennessee round out the top five in the AP Poll.
STARKVILLE, MS
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog TE Commit Lawson Luckie Goes Off In 1st Playoff Game

NORCROSS - As you know by now, no assistant coach in the country is recruiting and developing thee tight end position better than Georgia’s Todd Hartley. He’s turned Georgia into “Tight End University” these days and has the best tight end room in the country right now. By a mile.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage

Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Athens lawmaker to serve in House leadership post

Effingham County state Rep Jon Burns will be the next Speaker of the Georgia House: he was chosen in Monday’s legislative caucus in Atlanta to take over for Blue Ridge Republican David Ralston, who is stepping down after twelve years in the Speaker’s chair. Athens state Representative Houston...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

