The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 45-19 in Starkville on Saturday, have remained first in the AP and Coaches polls for Week 12. Georgia received 1,574 points in the AP Poll, which is the same as they received last week. The Bulldogs again received 62 of the 63 first-place votes, with the other votes going to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan, TCU, and Tennessee round out the top five in the AP Poll.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO