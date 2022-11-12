Gerald Carpenter: Camerata’s November Program Mixes Percussion and Piano, Romantic and Contemporary

Bomba Estéreo has made an impact since catapulting onto the global music scene in 2015 with their album "Amanecer" and the hit single "Fiesta," featuring Will Smith. While they've been nominated several times over the years for Grammys, Latin Grammys, and Billboard Music Awards, they have yet to take home a trophy. This year could be their year: Bomba Estéreo is up for four Latin Grammy nominations, including album of the year for "Deja" and record of the year for "Ojitos Lindos," a collaboration with the biggest Latinx star today, Bad Bunny. They're also nominated for a Latin Grammy in the category of best Latin rock, urban, or alternative album for "Deja." Even more, they've solidified themselves as a force behind the scenes, garnering lead singer Liliana Saumet and multi-instrumentalist Simón Mejía with album of the year nominations for a second time: Saumet as a songwriter on Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti," and Mejía as a producer on Fonseca's "Viajante."

1 DAY AGO