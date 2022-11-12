Gerald Carpenter: Camerata’s November Program Mixes Percussion and Piano, Romantic and Contemporary

Read full article on original website
Van Morrison Taps Into Early 20th Century Skiffle Folk on Forthcoming 2023 Album
Growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Van Morrison would hang out at his local record shop, Atlantic Records, and consume all the early 20th century blues, jazz, and folk from the likes of Jelly Roll Morton and Lead Belly playing on the turntables. Celebrating his love of those earlier sounds, Morrison takes on a collection of classic songs in the genre of skiffle folk on his upcoming album Moving on Skiffle, out March 10, 2023.
Patrick Wolf Releases First New Music in a Decade with Contemplative “Enter the Day”
Nearly 20 years since his debut, Lycanthropy, and a decade since his double album release of Sundark and Riverlight, British singer, songwriter, composer, and producer Patrick Wolf has returned with a new single, “Enter the Day,” off his upcoming EP, The Night Safari (Apport), due out in 2023.
I Experience Spiritual Moments at Bomba Estéreo Concerts — Here's the Science Behind It
Bomba Estéreo has made an impact since catapulting onto the global music scene in 2015 with their album "Amanecer" and the hit single "Fiesta," featuring Will Smith. While they've been nominated several times over the years for Grammys, Latin Grammys, and Billboard Music Awards, they have yet to take home a trophy. This year could be their year: Bomba Estéreo is up for four Latin Grammy nominations, including album of the year for "Deja" and record of the year for "Ojitos Lindos," a collaboration with the biggest Latinx star today, Bad Bunny. They're also nominated for a Latin Grammy in the category of best Latin rock, urban, or alternative album for "Deja." Even more, they've solidified themselves as a force behind the scenes, garnering lead singer Liliana Saumet and multi-instrumentalist Simón Mejía with album of the year nominations for a second time: Saumet as a songwriter on Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti," and Mejía as a producer on Fonseca's "Viajante."
Harry Christophers’ Sixteen choir and orchestrar eview – music for turbulent times
On what’s thought to have been his 18th birthday, 10 September 1677, Henry Purcell’s first appointment to the court of Charles II was as composer-in-ordinary. Going on to become organist at Westminster Abbey and to the Chapel Royal, also serving James II and William and Mary, Purcell’s prolific composing career – cut tragically short, like that of Mozart – proved to be rather extraordinary.
yourclassical.org
Beatrice Rana
Italian pianist Beatrice Rana says, "(A concert) happens only once, and it either goes well or doesn't." She doesn't get caught up in reviews; she simply wants to connect with listeners. On today's show, we'll hear Beatrice Rana play three etudes by Frederic Chopin at a concert at Spivey Hall in Morrow, Georgia.
Rock music has had sympathy for God as well as the devil – Kennedy Center honoree Amy Grant is just one big star who’s walked the line between ‘Christian’ and ‘secular’ music
After three multiplatinum and six platinum albums, 30 million albums sold and more than a billion streams, singer Amy Grant is set to receive one of American music’s biggest awards: Kennedy Center Honors. Grant, the so-called queen of Christian pop, won’t be the first honoree whose music is infused with religion. The 2022 honorees alone include Gladys Knight, who converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and U2, whose lead singer, Bono, is known for his longtime faith. But Grant is the first to come from the world of CCM: contemporary Christian music. As a religion scholar who...
