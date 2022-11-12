North State winters can be especially hard for families struggling to make ends meet. A warm winter coat is something no child or adult should go without. That’s why the City of Redding’s Solid Waste Utility and Fire Department have joined forces with The Good News Rescue Mission to provide the 21st Annual Coats for Kids Donation Program, intending to collect new and gently used coats for children, then giving them to families in need.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO