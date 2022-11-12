Read full article on original website
Local woman found shot outside Los Molinos Fire Station, suspect at large
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says they are currently investigating the shooting of a local woman near a fire station last week. The TCSO said their deputies were dispatched to the Los Molinos Fire Station at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, after receiving a report of a victim of violence.
Redding Police Department found a suspected pipe bomb in a stolen car
REDDING, Calif. — Police say on November 14th, at 10:03 PM, officers located a stolen vehicle disabled on Pine and Tehama Street in Redding occupied by Richard Terry, age 58. Before Police arrested Terry, they searched the vehicle and during the search, a suspected pipe bomb was located in...
Power Outage: Over 200 PG&E customers without power near Tierra Oaks
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 15, 9:57 PM:. Power has been restored to 167 customers near Tierra Oaks in north Redding, according to PG&E's Outage Map. However, 78 remain without power. PG&E's site says their crews are investigating the cause of the outage. The outage began at around 7:45...
Tenth annual 'Give Redding Holiday Drive' returns
REDDING, Calif. — If you are looking for a way to give back this holiday season, the annual 'Give Redding Holiday Drive' is taking place this Friday, Nov. 18. This is O2’s 10th annual holiday drive teaming up with One Safe Place and Pathways to Hope to help those in need. Collecting toys, food and other goods for children and families during this holiday season.
Redding DUI pursuit ends when suspect gets stuck at roadblock
REDDING, Calif. — A pursuit that started in Downtown Redding Monday night ended when the driver hit a dead end with no where to go. The Redding Police Department said it received a report of a possible drunk driver in Downtown Redding just after 11 p.m. Monday. When officers...
Rancho Tehama holds memorial on fifth anniversary of mass shooting
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — Monday, Nov. 14, marked the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting in Rancho Tehama, when a gunman killed five residents and injured nine others. The healing process is an ongoing one, and part of that is the annual tradition of gathering at Fawn Meadow for a memorial service.
Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
'Give Redding Holiday Drive' coming Nov. 18 at O2 Employment Services
REDDING, Calif. — It's that time of year again. As the community gets ready for the 10th annual Give Redding Holiday Drive, local nonprofits need your help to make sure every local in need is able to celebrate the holidays. The holiday season is a critical time for our...
Woody's in Redding releases new Veterans Blend Beer
REDDING, Calif. — Woody's Brewing Co. is excited to announce its new Veterans Blend Beer which launched on Veterans Day. This new beer will raise funds for the Redding CalVet Home and HunterSeven Foundation. These organizations specialize in medical research and education specifically in the post-9/11 veteran cohort. Kurt...
21st Annual Coats for Kids Program to provide warm winter items for families in need
North State winters can be especially hard for families struggling to make ends meet. A warm winter coat is something no child or adult should go without. That’s why the City of Redding’s Solid Waste Utility and Fire Department have joined forces with The Good News Rescue Mission to provide the 21st Annual Coats for Kids Donation Program, intending to collect new and gently used coats for children, then giving them to families in need.
Outage Alert: Over 500 residents in Millville lose power
MILLVILLE, CA. — According to the PG&E Outage map, 588 customers near Millville have lost power. The outage began around 10:48 AM, and is expected to continue until 5:45 PM tonight. This is an unplanned outage and, currently, there is no reported cause. We will update this article as...
New partnership at Mad River Community Hospital to train North Coast nurses
MAD RIVER, Calif. — Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) has announced a partnership with Western Governors University (WGU) that would reportedly provide training to healthcare workers in Northern California, including the ability to earn bachelor's and master's degrees. In a press release, the organization stated that residents interested in...
Talk continues over "This is America" video in Shasta High classroom
REDDING, Calif. — Parents of Shasta Union High School District students are calling for change after they say an inappropriate music video was shown to a class. Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover’s music video “This is America” addresses issues of racism and gun violence and has graphic images of those topics.
Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosts its third annual food distribution event
CORNING, Calif. — The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, will be hosting its third annual community food distribution event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The foundation will be donating food items to 1,000 families in the local community ahead of the holiday season. Food items...
How to turn your hobby into a successful small business
REDDING. Calif. — The Northstate is home to many small businesses and tends to thrive in local economies. In fact, according to theSmall Business Administration Office of Advocacy, there are 4.1 million small businesses in California alone, representing 99.8% of all businesses in the state, that employ 7.2 million people of the private workforce.
Horror highlighted in Red Bluff's upcoming Death's Parade Film Fest
RED BLUFF, CA. — Despite Halloween having passed, horror film fanatics across the Northstate will get the chance to experience a local film festival dedicated to creations based in frightening fanfare. The Death's Parade Film Festival will be returning to Red Bluff's Prime Cinemas this December, and will provide...
COVID, RSV and Flu cases on the rise; how it impacts local hospitals
NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza (flu) are on the rise across the nation bringing up talk about a possible “tridemic”. These cases are also rising in the Northstate; impacting local hospitals. So what is the difference?. Flu...
