Rowland Thomas
3d ago
How did they not see this coming? This is the same guy who thought Tim Tebow was an NFL quarterback!! He can't evaluate talent and most players who've played for him have said he's not good in the locker room because he doesn't understand his my way or the highway philosophy only worked in New England because of Belichick and the Patriot pedigree.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Rookie After His Drops
Christian Watson started Sunday afternoon's game against the Cowboys in tough fashion, with a couple of drops on the first drive of the game. He certainly finished strong, though. Watson caught three touchdown passes from Rodgers during the Packers' 31-28 overtime over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Following the game,...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On The Refs Very Clear
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay topped Dallas, 31-28, in a comeback victory at Lambeau Field. There were some questionable calls that went against the Cowboys late in overtime, including a holding penalty and a lack of a pass interference call.
New details emerge around Colts’ Jeff Saturday hiring
Jim Irsay has been widely criticized for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s before critics even heard the full story. According to NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts owner made the hire “over the advice of his team’s top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it.”
Fans were livid with Rams backup John Wolford after his overthrow led to Cooper Kupp's injury
The Los Angeles Rams went into Sunday’s Week 10 game with the Arizona Cardinals knowing that the quarterback situation was going to be a struggle with Matthew Stafford inactive. But at the same time, they would have liked to see backup quarterback John Wolford be competent with his decision making and pass placement.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Colts Legend Edgerrin James Reacts To Jeff Saturday Being Named Interim
Newly-hired Colts' interim Jeff Saturday is 1-1 in his last two games as a head coach. Despite falling to the Fellowship Christian Paladins in his last high school coaching appearance, Saturday silenced his doubters Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by defeating the Las ...
