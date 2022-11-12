ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a man who was inside a burning mobile home. According to the report, deputies Sgt. Patrick Schmeltzer, William Johnson, and Hannah Hodges were on patrol on Monday night just before 11:30 p.m. when they went to check on a property located on Windswept Way in Rockwell. The department had been asked to make routine checks on the property that included a vacant mobile home.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO