Veterans Day Parade returns after two-year delay

The first parade after the pandemic postponements features new leadership and a new route.

After a two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, Northeast Portland's annual Veterans Day parade returned with a new route and new organizers on Thursday, Nov. 11.

This year's parade featured a Native American veterans color guard, three marching bands, members of the U.S. Marine Corps reserves and ROTC units, Royal Rosarians, Salvation Army representatives, Cub Scouts, a tank, beauty pageant winners and four grand marshals, including three World War II veterans and one Korean War veteran.

Plans already are underway for next year's parade.

"It means we're coming back together again to support our veterans," said Napoleon Hodgers, commander of the Portland chapter of the National Association of Black Veterans, who is leading the new organizers.

Beginning in 1974, the parade traditionally traveled along Northeast Sandy Boulevard in the Hollywood District. For the 2022 parade, it started at Northeast Beech Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and traveled north to Alberta Street, where it ended with a closing ceremony at Alberta and MLK.

"We brought it to MLK because we wanted to have a more central location, a more diverse crowd and a lot more community groups," Hodgers said.

The parade also lost a big sponsor, but Hodgers said the group "wanted to make sure it never gets canceled again, so we took over."

Those missing in action and prisoners of war were honored with a ceremonial table set for one.

"We want to pause to recognize our prisoners of war and missing in action," one volunteer said. "Seeing people support the military, that feels good to me because a lot of people don't realize we made a lot of sacrifices."

The parade was established in 1974 by Vernon E. Ross, then-proprietor of Ross Hollywood Funeral Chapel. After the business was sold to a national corporation, Dignity Memorial assumed planning responsibilities. With the change in leadership came the opportunity to reenvision the parade, resulting in the decision to relocate the route.

Because the new planning team is almost exclusively volunteer, sponsorships are critical to the success of future parades. Visit veteransdaypdx.org to learn more about the new organizers, volunteer and become a sponsor.

