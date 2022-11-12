Read full article on original website
WIFR
Crusader Community Health to expand reach on Rockford’s south side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusader Clinic will soon bring another primary care facility to Rockford. Right now, Crusader manages five larger clinics in the Rockford area, but back in February officials began talking about a sixth clinic that would help cover areas often overlooked. “It should be a great location...
Judge issues no-stalking order against Rockford third grader
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford father says he hopes a no-stalking order issued against an elementary school student will be enough to protect his daughters. Duwayne Peters went in front of Judge Randy Wilt last week after he says a third grader physically assaulted his 8-year-old daughter. “He’s threatened to kill her,” Peters said. “Then, […]
MyStateline.com
Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those in similar situations
A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those …. A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Is it illegal in Illinois to warm up your car?. It's cold outside...
WIFR
Festival of Lights returns to Sinnissippi in Rockford on November 25
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An annual Rockford tradition returns for another year to light up this holiday season as the Festival of Lights kicks off its season on November 25 at Sinnissippi Park. This year, the festival will display 20 new lights to get you in the holiday spirit along...
WIFR
Affordable, energy-efficient neighborhood coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - By 2026, the backyard of Auburn High School in Rockford will look a lot different. The city of Rockford in partnership with Habitat for Humanity announced plans Monday to build a new, sustainable residential neighborhood for low-income families in the Emerson Estates Subdivision. Project leaders say...
The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable
Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
Couple donates massive pine to serve as Rockford’s Christmas tree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gerry and Carol Davies, say it was sad to see the big pine tree in front of their house go, but can’t wait to see it lit up as the city’s “Stroll on State” Christmas tree. The blue spruce stands 40 feet tall and 16 feet wide. Crews cut the tree […]
Stateline Area Resources for Families in Need During the Holidays
If your family needs help this holiday season, there are resources available to you in the Stateline! We’ve put together a list of resources for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you need a meal for Thanksgiving, there are several places where you can receive one. Rockford: A free Thanksgiving meal...
WIFR
Winnebago County Drug Court holds 50th graduation ceremony
WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Adult drug court held its 50th graduation ceremony Tuesday. 10 graduates joined the more than 730 participants who’ve successfully completed Drug Court since the program began in 1996. City officials shared the announcement via social media in acknowledgment of the people who’ve passed all...
rockrivercurrent.com
Crusader Community Health plans new primary care facility in south Rockford
ROCKFORD — Crusader Community Health is developing plans to expand with a new primary care facility on the city’s south end. The health care provider purchased more than six acres of land at the northeast corner of Alpine and Linden roads in late February for its next facility. The 50-year-old organization is in the preliminary stages of planning construction.
2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area
Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
rockrivercurrent.com
New homes coming to west Rockford subdivision that was left incomplete years ago
ROCKFORD — A subdivision on the city’s west end that was left incomplete after the housing bubble burst in 2008 will be resuscitated over the next three years as new single-family homes are built on long-vacant lots. Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity will purchase more than 25 lots...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
WIFR
Mercyhealth to offer full-ride scholarships to Blackhawk Technical College
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A new scholarship program announced Tuesday will help Rock County students pay for education in health care. The Mercyhealth Making Lives Better scholarship offers a full-ride to Blackhawk Technical College including tuition, books and fees, for students entering one of the following programs: Nursing; Radiography; Surgical Technology; Culinary Arts; Phlebotomy Technician.
Take a Walk Through Time in One of Illinois’ Grandest Mansions This Holiday Season
When the Barnes Mansion was built in Rockford, Illinois in 1893, it was the grandest home of its time and THE gem of the city's social scene. Many fabulous parties were thrown there by Williams Fletcher Barnes and his family, and everyone who was anyone in Rockford used to hang out there.
UW Health struggles to fill medical positions, holds hiring fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Businesses across the nation continue to struggle to keep fully staffed, but some industries are struggling more than others. UW Health worked to combat its shortage by holding a hiring event on Tuesday. It had a good turn out, and several potential employees said that they were excited about this opportunity. […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Golf simulator and other businesses to fill former Art Van Furniture store in Cherry Valley
CHERRY VALLEY — The former Art Van Furniture building is set to become a multi-use commercial property anchored by an indoor golf simulator. X-Golf, a chain franchise that features semi-virtual golf that replicates the real flight of the ball, is preparing to open its first location in the area. Its closest other locations are in Algonquin and Glenview.
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
This Drive-Thru Christmas Display In Illinois Has Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away, but I am chomping at the bit to get the Christmas season started! (Sorry Thanksgiving lovers, I can't help it!) When it comes to the best things in life, here are my top three:. Hearing my children laugh. Puppy breath/snuggles. Christmas lights.
