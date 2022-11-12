ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago, IL

WIFR

Crusader Community Health to expand reach on Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusader Clinic will soon bring another primary care facility to Rockford. Right now, Crusader manages five larger clinics in the Rockford area, but back in February officials began talking about a sixth clinic that would help cover areas often overlooked. “It should be a great location...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Affordable, energy-efficient neighborhood coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - By 2026, the backyard of Auburn High School in Rockford will look a lot different. The city of Rockford in partnership with Habitat for Humanity announced plans Monday to build a new, sustainable residential neighborhood for low-income families in the Emerson Estates Subdivision. Project leaders say...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago County Drug Court holds 50th graduation ceremony

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Adult drug court held its 50th graduation ceremony Tuesday. 10 graduates joined the more than 730 participants who’ve successfully completed Drug Court since the program began in 1996. City officials shared the announcement via social media in acknowledgment of the people who’ve passed all...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Crusader Community Health plans new primary care facility in south Rockford

ROCKFORD — Crusader Community Health is developing plans to expand with a new primary care facility on the city’s south end. The health care provider purchased more than six acres of land at the northeast corner of Alpine and Linden roads in late February for its next facility. The 50-year-old organization is in the preliminary stages of planning construction.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area

Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Mercyhealth to offer full-ride scholarships to Blackhawk Technical College

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A new scholarship program announced Tuesday will help Rock County students pay for education in health care. The Mercyhealth Making Lives Better scholarship offers a full-ride to Blackhawk Technical College including tuition, books and fees, for students entering one of the following programs: Nursing; Radiography; Surgical Technology; Culinary Arts; Phlebotomy Technician.
JANESVILLE, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Golf simulator and other businesses to fill former Art Van Furniture store in Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY — The former Art Van Furniture building is set to become a multi-use commercial property anchored by an indoor golf simulator. X-Golf, a chain franchise that features semi-virtual golf that replicates the real flight of the ball, is preparing to open its first location in the area. Its closest other locations are in Algonquin and Glenview.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL

