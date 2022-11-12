Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
Did Meghan Markle Really Comment on Plane Crash and Her Future in the Royal Family?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused outrage among the royal loyalists and crown servants last year with their explosive claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan specifically targeted certain members of the British household and the media for their racism and cruelty. The Suits alum revealed that the Palace...
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'
Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Wanted a Little Bit of Distance From Meghan Markle? Duke of Sussex’s Body Language Reportedly Hinted at His Underlying Issues With His Wife
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been inseparable ever since they started dating in 2016. Throughout the past six years, some sources have been claiming that the couple has been dealing with some issues. Others even accused the Sussexes of divorcing, but nothing has been proven to be accurate. Table...
purewow.com
Royal Family Releases Brand-New Portrait of Queen Consort Camilla and It Includes a Not-So-Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated the memory of Queen Elizabeth by posing with a bunch of Paddington Bears, which were left outside of the late monarch’s residence. And some of the beloved teddy bears have already found a home at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait...
Prince Harry Would Be 'Absolutely Devastated' If King Charles Decides To Cut Inactive Royals From Counsellors Of State Position
Though Prince Harry is no longer a senior member of the royal family, he will be upset if his father, King Charles, decides to cut inactive royals such as himself and Prince Andrew from the Counsellors of State position. Article continues below advertisement. According to British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, the...
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet
When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Popculture
Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla Are Now Feuding, Report Claims
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort Camilla have reportedly been at odds ever since King Charles III took the throne. An insider with the royal family told Radar Online last week that the two women recently had "an explosive fight at Windsor Castle," and now the whole issue has now reportedly become harder to keep under wraps.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Stuns Royalists, Comes to Meghan Markle's Defense Over Uvalde "Stunt"
When Queen Elizabeth II died back in September, we knew that the royal family would be entering a period of upheaval. But we didn’t know that so much would change so rapidly for the members of the Windsor clan. Take, for example, the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
New photo of Meghan Markle released on Election Day
Meghan Markle has cast her ballot in the 2022 midterm elections! Archewell shared a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Election Day. The mom of two, wearing an Archewell baseball cap and a blue jacket over a beige sweater, was pictured sporting an “I Voted” sticker as she smiled for the camera.
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died
It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Megyn Kelly Expresses Annoyance Over The One Word Meghan Markle Kept Repeating In Her Podcast
She defied the stereotype of what a British royal family member should look and act like. Now, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is giving voice to other women who feel pigeonholed in some way. In its short time on the air, Meghan's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," has taken a swing at racial stereotypes such as the "angry Black woman" and the fierce Asian "dragon lady."
King Charles ‘Did a Lot of Damage’ by ‘Shunning’ Prince Harry and Meghan and Now the Duke’s Seeking Revenge, Royal Commentator Claims
According to a royal commentator, King Charles III's choices regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral "did a lot of damage" and now Harry can get revenge.
womansday.com
Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photo Has Twitter In A Tizzy
The Trump family may not be especially pleased with the 2022 midterm election results, but they found reason to be joyful over the weekend. Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club on November 12 (via People). Hurricane Nicole got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, forcing staff to evacuate the club in advance of the welcome dinner, per Page Six. But to the relief of all, the storm cleared out in time to allow for guests to arrive, for the rehearsal to go off without a hitch, and, most importantly, to allow the bride to fully enjoy her big day.
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
The List
59K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 3