Fairborn, OH

Ohio State, Zed Key offer Eastern Illinois another big test

Eastern Illinois isn’t afraid to take on the big dogs, or in this case, the Big Ten, to prepare itself for the Ohio Valley Conference. The Panthers (0-3) already have lost at Illinois 87-57 in the season opener, and their next Big Ten test takes them to Columbus on Wednesday to face the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0). Eastern Illinois also plays at Iowa in December.
No. 2 Ohio State fixed on Maryland with Michigan up next

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are on a collision course in the Big Ten East and the trajectory of their championship itineraries is unlikely to be decided this week. The Buckeyes are focusing on making fixes on Saturday at Maryland, and coach Ryan Day is fixed on making sure Ohio State keeps its focus on the task at hand.
STAT WATCH: Ohio State keeps piling up points at Horseshoe

Ohio State has been at or near the top of the national scoring chart seven years in a row, and the Buckeyes have been especially prolific at home. Their 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday made them the first Big Ten team since the 1903 Michigan Wolverines to score at least 45 points in six straight home games in the same season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
