Ohio State has been at or near the top of the national scoring chart seven years in a row, and the Buckeyes have been especially prolific at home. Their 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday made them the first Big Ten team since the 1903 Michigan Wolverines to score at least 45 points in six straight home games in the same season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO